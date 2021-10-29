INDIANAPOLIS — The Westview boys soccer team is state champions.
“Wait, say that again,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said.
It’s true, coach. The Warriors are the kings of Class 1A.
In yet another dramatic, heart-pounding way, Westview beat Providence, 4-2 in overtime, to claim its first ever boys soccer state title Friday night at Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
“Do I get to say I’m going to Disney now?” Martin said.
It seemed like the Warriors’ magical run to state was going to end with two minutes remaining in regulation and trailing 2-1. But Westview once again pulled a rabbit out of the hat.
After senior Alex Yoder made a save with 1:55 on the clock, he rolled the ball out to junior defender Evan Litwiller. The junior then sent the ball up-field senior Abder Alrasheed, who ran into the left corner with it. Alrasheed then crossed a pass to the middle of the field to senior Jadon Yoder, who corralled the ball, took a shot and found the back of the net with 1:37 remaining.
“We put the ball in danger and good things happened,” said Martin of the game-tying goal. “I don’t remember everything that happened — I’m going to have to watch this game again. … I just wanted the ball up the field; get it on our offensive half where we’re the most dangerous and good things can happen.”
Neither team scored the rest of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
In the first overtime session, Westview kept the pressure up. Less than two minutes into the period, that pressure would lead to a goal from junior Mohamed Aamer. His shot would go off a Providence defender and roll across the goal line, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead.
“I was just dumbfounded; I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’” said Aamer was his emotions when the shot when in to win the Warriors a state title. “I couldn’t believe that we had come back in the last two minutes, and it was just unbelievable. Just the best moment.”
Westview led 3-2 after the first overtime session, putting itself seven minutes away from a state championship. They would put the exclamation point on the dramatic win when sophomore Teague Misner scored with 2:30 remaining to put his team up 4-2.
The final horn sounded shortly thereafter, and the celebration was on for the Westview team and the hundreds of fans that made the trek to Indianapolis to watch the game in a rainstorm that never ended.
On top of the team victory, senior Gramm Egli was presented with the IHSAA’s Mental Attitude Award.
“That’s just a part of who I am,” said Egli of winning the award. “I’m just blessed to even receive the award.”
Providence led 2-1 at halftime after a pair of goals from junior Luke Jorden were sandwiched around a goal from Jadon Yoder. The senior had a hard time putting into words what it meant to score two goals in his final game, let alone it being the state finals.
“I can’t believe it,” Jadon Yoder said. “I can only thank God because I honestly can’t believe I did this. I can’t believe, honestly, just to come up clutch like that. I can only thank God for that.”
The victory caps off an incredible postseason run for Westview that saw them score in the final five minutes to beat Bethany Christian in the sectional final, erase a 3-1 deficit with 15 minutes left against Illiana Christian in the regional title game and score in the final moments of overtime to beat Park Tudor in last weekend’s semistate game.
“We had heart, character, persistence; no quit,” Martin said. “It was just absolutely incredible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.