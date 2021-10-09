TOPEKA — Westview took its second straight sectional boys soccer title — but Bethany Christian made sure it was not easy for the Warriors.
Finally cracking the Bruins defense in the 76th minute on an unassisted goal by sophomore Teague Misner, No. 16 Westview prevailed 1-0 Saturday in the Class 1A, Sectional 36 championship match.
“I hit it off a bounce and it went in the bottom corner,” said Misner of the goal that allowed the Warriors to dance with the trophy. “It’s the best thing ever.”
Misner explained what it was like against defense-minded Bethany.
“When we would get the ball, they would drop back to cover,” Misner said. “We couldn’t do a through-ball, so we had to do a combination to get behind them and get a shot. It was kind of frustrating.”
Warriors coach Jamie Martin gave his take on another title-taking match against the Bruins (Westview topped Bethany 2-1 in a shootout in the 2020 Westview Sectional final).
“It wasn’t quite as dramatic this year as it was last year,” Martin said. “But it was just as nerve-wracking. This feels great. (Winning sectional) was one of our goals.
“Bethany defends really, really well. They’ve got Beck Willems on the back line. I’m not going to lie, I’m glad he’s a senior.”
Martin said the Bruins are often in tight, low-scoring matches and they look for a big counter strike.
“That’s why they’re so dangerous,” Martin said. “They put us in a lot of really, really tough spots. It wasn’t until I changed formations and 30 seconds later we scored.
"There’s not quit in (Bethany). It was very, very tough.”
Three minutes before Misner’s goal, Bruins sophomore Julian Torres-Enciso fired a shot from the right wing that Warriors senior goalkeeper Alex Yoder got a glove on and a teammate cleaned up the rebound.
In the 79th minute, junior Justin Thomas just missed connecting with the head of a charging Willems. Bethany had been awarded another corner in the last few second of play, but the clock ran out before the Bruins could make the kick.
Perhaps Westview’s best scoring chance in the second half prior to Misner’s tally was a header by junior Mohamed Aamer in the 52nd minute.
Both teams wound up with five shots on goal. Yoder made five saves for the Warriors and senior Evan Brown four for the Bruins.
“We knew Teague and (senior) Jadon (Yoder) thrive in open spaces,” Bethany coach Tony Janzen said. “We wanted to be compact defensively. When we won the ball, we wanted to have possession and create (scoring) opportunities. I felt like we did that.
“I’m so proud of these guys and the unbelievable effort they put forward. We had 15 guys the last two weeks of the three — three subs. Game after game, they were competitive. We put ourselves in a position to win this game.”
Westview improved to 13-5, while the Bruins closed out their 2021 season a 7-10.
With it 13th all-time sectional crown, Westview advances to a Class 1A regional semifinal. Caston Sectional champion Caston visits Westview at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. The other semifinal is LaVille Sectional winner Trinity at Greenlawn against Illiana Christian Sectional title-taker Illiana Christian. The championship is slated for 2:00 p.m. next Saturday at Westview.
2021 Boys Soccer Sectional 35 — championship results
(At Westview)
WESTVIEW 1, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0
Goals
W— Teague Misner (unassisted) 76th minute.
Shots on goal: Westview 5, Bethany 5.
Goalie saves: Westview — Alex Yoder 5; Bethany — Evan Brown 4.
Corners: Westview 4, Bethany 3.
Records: Westview 13-5, Bethany 7-10.
