TOPEKA — On Sept. 5, the Westview boys soccer team lost to Fort Wayne Carroll, 2-1, to fall to 1-7-1 overall on the season. Along with being six games below .500, the Warriors returning goal scorer from 2019 — junior Jadon Yoder — was out with an injury.
Westview hasn’t lost since.
Behind an 11-game winning streak, the Warriors (12-7-1) have advanced to the Argos regional this Saturday. They will face No. 17 Kouts (12-0-4) in the first semifinal game at 10 a.m. The second regional semifinal features No. 1 Argos (15-3-1) facing Morgan Township (13-4) at noon. The two winners will face off for the regional title Saturday night at Argos.
“I feel great,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “I feel like we’re getting ready for the first round of regionals, starting to learn about Kouts.”
During the 11-game winning streak, Westview won the Northeast Corner Conference tournament and won three games in last week’s sectional, including a 2-1 (5-4 PKs) barnburner against Bethany Christian in the championship match. It was Westview’s first sectional title since 2016.
Martin credits the defense as the reason for the Warriors success this season. Of the 11-straight victories, five have been shutouts.
“We’ve tightened up, defensively,” Martin said. “From (senior goalkeeper) Drew (Litwiller), to our back four defenders, to our holding midfielders of Bodie (Martin) and Gramm (Egli). And it starts up top with the pressure Teague (Misner) and Jadon (Yoder) put on them.”
With Yoder missing most of the season, freshman Teague Misner has carried the scoring load for the Warriors. Misner has scored 29 goals and added 10 assists, totaling 68 points for his team.
“My team knows where to pass the ball when I’m making a run and they’ll find me behind the defense,” said Misner of his success. “I’m able to get it into the back of the net.”
“I was planning on Teague being a big helper for us this year, and in the first few games that Jadon was here, he was a big help,” Martin added. “But then when Jadon went down, (Misner) really stepped up. … Teague moved more from an attacking midfielder to a forward and really carried a big load of the scoring for us.”
Yoder has been able to return later in the season, and he’s tied for second with junior Gramm Egli in goals scored with 10 each. Overall, Westview has scored 65 goals and allowed 37 so far this season.
Misner credits the team starting to play together as a reason why they’re one of the 16 remaining teams in Class 1A.
“We started playing as a team,” Misner said. “At the beginning of the season, we were more individual and didn’t pass the ball enough or make runs off the ball; we just dribbled. We’ve found each other and know how each other plays now, and it’s working out.”
Westview prepares for a Kouts team that has yet to lose a match this season. They defeated Illiana Christian, 2-0, in the sectional championship game to advance to this weekend’s regional. Martin mentioned twin brothers Hunter and Parker Kneifel as players to watch out for on the Mustangs.
“They’re pretty good players,” Martin said. “They’re athletic, big — I think they’re 6-3. I think they’re basketball players, too, so very athletic. They’re a solid team. It doesn’t matter who you play: if you go undefeated, that’s something. … I think it’s going to be a good matchup for both of us.”
A win against Kouts would likely set up a match with Argos, the defending Class 1A state champions. Misner would love a shot at the Dragons, but knows they have to take care of business against Kouts first.
“I know (Kouts) is undefeated right now, but they play small schools,” Misner said. “I think we have a good chance. We’d most likely play Argos next, and that’d be a hard game.”
Martin said he’s reminding his team of what happened at last year’s sectionals, where they looked past Elkhart Christian and lost because of it. He’s using that experience to remind his players to focus on Kouts and not look ahead to a potential matchup with Argos.
“We have to come out ready and prepared to battle 80 minutes with (Kouts) and if we can make it through that one, we’ll go after Argos,” Martin said.
