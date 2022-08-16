EMMA — The reigning Class 1A boys soccer state champions showed why they’re just that Tuesday.
No. 3 (Class 1A) Westview had no problems with Wawasee, as the host Warriors beat the visiting Warriors, 7-0, at Westview High School.
The home team scored five goals in the first half, four of which came off the foot of Teague Misner. The junior tallied the first goal of the contest just 74 seconds into the game, setting the tone for Westview.
“I told the guys that everyone’s going to be out to beat us; everybody knows what we did last year,” said Westview coach Jamie Martin in regards to his message to the team pregame. “Our goal this year is to come out and play hard all 80 minutes. Let’s not wait until the last minute; let’s come out and play our game. Let’s dictate what they do, not let them dictate what we do.”
Senior Brady Miller scored the second goal of the game six minutes later, followed by three-straight Misner goals — including two in the final four minutes of the half.
Junior Ahmed Alamari and sophomore Nico Cochs provided the offense in the second half for Westview.
Afterwards, Wawasee coach Jordan Sharp expressed mixed emotions on how his team fared against the high-powered Westview attack.
“We kind of get to see what we’re made of; we get to see who’s going to step up at which positions,” said Sharp of playing a team like Westview to start the season. “We get to see what other teams can do to us and hopefully learn from it. We gave up a lot of unfortunate goals early, and then we had to push and press. We then didn’t push and press well, and they were able to cut right through us unfortunately.
“It was a learning opportunity. I told the boys to not be too down on themselves because we’re going to learn from it. But at the same time, coming out of the cannon with your first game, it’s a disappointing result. We had a lot of good individual effort, but it’s a team sport and we’ve got to find a way to get them all going.”
While Misner was the star on offense with his four goals, Martin spotlighted the play of a few others as well.
“I thought our midfield of Carson Brown and Bodie Martin played well,” Jamie Martin said. “Carson played out wide for us last year, and we’ve moved him into the middle. And Bodie’s back from his injury last year. I thought they were solid, which helps. What we had in the midfield last year was unbelievable, and for them to step in and play as good as they did was a good sign.”
Tuesday was the first official game for Westview since dramatically winning the Class 1A state title last October. Much of the production from last year’s team returns this year, including the likes of Misner, Brown, senior Mohamad Aamer and senior Braden Eash.
“Me as a coach, I feel it more,” said Jamie Martin about if there’s any added pressure with being the defending state champions. “I don’t know if the players feel it or not. This is a group of kids that’s been super fun. They all get along. And I’m not saying that didn’t happen last year, but right from the get-go, these guys are working hard. They know what’s on the line for them, and they also know that it may never happen again.
“We’re just trying to make every moment count, and if we can be in the game right from the get-go, that helps us.”