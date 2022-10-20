EMMA — For the second year in a row, Westview will meet Park Tudor in a Class 1A boys soccer semistate game at Kokomo High School, with the winner earning the right to play in the state championship game the following weekend in Indianapolis.
The semistate contest between the Warriors and Panthers begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Last season, the underdog Warriors upset the No. 1-ranked Panthers, 2-1, behind a goal from then-sophomore Carson Brown with a little over two minutes remaining in the second overtime.
This year, the roles have changed a bit.
No. 1 Westview (19-1-1) won’t be catching No. 2 Park Tudor (18-2-1) by surprise this time around, and Warriors head coach Jamie Martin is well aware of that.
“Last year, we were the unknown,” Martin said. “We kind of snuck up on people. This year, everybody knows who we are and being the reigning state champs has put a target on our backs. We know (Park Tudor) is going to be ready for us. They’re a tough team, but so are we. We should be able to play with them. It’ll just depend what team comes out the most ready to play at the right time this weekend.”
The Warriors have breezed through their postseason slate to this point, outscoring their opponents, 29-2, across five victories over Central Noble, Lakewood Park Christian, Blackhawk Christian, Bethany Christian and Wheeler.
The Panthers haven’t looked as dominant offensively, yet strong defensive efforts have led to them outscoring opponents, 15-0, with wins over Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, University, Muncie Burris and Faith Christian.
Westview has outscored opponents, 131-8, this season behind a very balanced team.
Five Warriors have scored double digit goals, with junior Teague Misner leading the way with 40. Junior Mohamed Aamer has 21, sophomore Nico Cochs has 13 and both senior Brady Yoder and Brown have 11.
Defensively, Valentino Cevese has been strong in net, allowing just seven goals in 21 games, while registering 60 saves.
On the other side of the pitch, Park Tudor gets it done with three players offensively.
Senior Francesco Nofrini leads the team with 23 goals this season, while senior George Ferguson (16 goals) and sophomore Elliot Scotten (12 goals) come in at second and third on the team, respectively.
In goal, senior Matthew Bender has 12 shutouts, allowing just 10 goals overall and making 65 saves in 21 contests.
“They are just as good this year, if not better, than they were last year,” said Martin of Park Tudor. “They are just very good, overall. They have three guys that do the most damage for them. They have two center midfielders (Nofrini and Ferguson) that are very strong with good foot skills and that the team moves around a good bit. They both score at a high level. And then, they have a kid (Scotten) up top who is really strong and makes a lot of dangerous runs.
“But like I said, they are a really solid team from front to back. They have the same goalkeeper they had last year who was a great player too, so it’s really a team that can beat you both offensively and defensively.”
The Panthers have allowed just three goals over its last 10 games due to their very strong defensive play.
Martin knows his team has the offensive firepower to overcome Park Tudor’s potent defense, having scored 91 goals during its current 14-game winning streak. In order to do that, though, the Warriors will have to stick to the offensive strategy that’s been successful all year.
“We jus have to go in and continue to do what we’ve been doing to teams all year,” Martin said. “We have to move the ball inside and out, and then back inside. We like to get it out wide and play the ball across. … We just have to be ready for whatever they throw at us. I think they do play high (defensively), which I think is an advantage for us.
“One big thing with Saturday is the fact that Kokomo Stadium’s field is very narrow. Because of that, we’ll really have to put an emphasis on getting guys out as wide as possible. They have to get those cross (passes) in and to have runners on the backside.”
If Westview wins Saturday, it’ll earn the right to defend its state championship title against either Greenwood Christian Academy (10-7-3) or Forest Park (14-6-1) next weekend in Indy.