TOPEKA — A shootout was needed to determine a winner in a high school boys soccer match between Angola and the host Westview Warriors Thursday night. In the final round of the shootout, Hornets senior goalie Airoh Cassady came up big, making a save to seal a 2-1 (4-3) victory in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams.
“Airoh puts in a lot of work,” Angola coach Nathan Wilz said. “Obviously, we’re only at the second game, but he’s definitely had a big impact. He’s progressing every day, he listens well and he’s taking everything he’s getting in practice and implementing it 100 percent in the game.”
After a scoreless first half, Angola was able to take a lead less than three minutes into the second half on a free kick from senior Bryce Dailey.
The Hornets put the pressure on Westview freshman goaltender Braden Rogers after that, but the youngster was able to make some point-blank saves to keep the deficit to one goal.
“He’s a freshman and he’s athletic,” said Martin of Rogers. “He did a great job.”
The Warriors found the equalizer with 9:25 left in the game, as junior Jadon Yoder raced past the Hornet defense and snuck a shot past Cassady to tie the game at one.
“We knew we had to fight,” Martin said. “We gave up our goal … we fought and clawed our way back and got that late goal. I just told them to keep playing hard and we did. We played much better tonight than we played Tuesday night (against Wawasee); played much better together.”
Both teams would have good opportunities in the two, seven-minute overtime periods. Both Rogers and Cassady were up to the task, though, and kept the game tied to force the shootout.
Westview shot first in the shootout, and the teams exchanged goals in the first two rounds. The Warriors’ third shot went over the crossbar, though, opening the door for the Hornets. After both teams scored in the fourth round, Cassady made his game-sealing save for the victory.
“It’s very big,” Wilz said of the victory. “It’s my first year with Angola, but my understanding from my guys is it’s been a very long time since they’ve been able to knock off Westview. That’s going to amount to so much confidence to them. Looking at how happy they are after the game, to be able to knock them off and get that 1-0 start in the conference is just tremendous.”
Westview falls to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Martin knows he has a young team he’s working with and that patience will be the key for him this season.
“We got a lot of ground to make up,” Martin said. “We just have to keep working hard in practice. I lost my entire backline to graduation and my keeper also, but we improved so much in just one game. We just have to keep working hard and keep improving.”
