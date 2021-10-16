TOPEKA – Down 3-1 with 15 minutes to play, the hopes of a regional championship seemed to be slipping through the grasp of Westview.
With under 10 minutes left in the game, Westview’s Abder Alrasheed had an opportunity to knock in a penalty kick and give his team a chance down the stretch.
Alrasheed would score the ball into the left corner of the net to earn his second goal of the game and ignite the Warriors in the process.
“Abder was incredible,” Westview head coach Jamie Miller said. “Abder is an unbelievable player. He’s a senior, he’s been with me for four years. And this year, he hasn’t played a ton of minutes for us. But Abder has that ability, and he stepped up on the biggest stage.”
That goal helped propel the Warriors to a game-tying goal by Teague Misner just three minutes later. From there, after exchanging goals in overtime, Westview dominated Illiana Christian in penalty kicks 3-0 to win 5-4 and advance to semistate next weekend.
“(Illiana Christian) is a great team,” Miller said. “And for us not to give up down 3-1 says a lot about our boys. They played with a ton of heart. To come back against a team that’s 17-1-1 is just absolutely incredible. … I’m not going to lie, I was a little worried when we fell down 3-1. But I could see that they didn’t want to lose this game. This game was 10 times bigger than any of the other games, and they all dug in. Kudos to the boys, because I think I actually freaked out more than they did.”
In the first half, Illiana Christian controlled possession for a large part of the first 40 minutes. That pressure helped setup a penalty-kick opportunity for The Vikings just five minutes into the game. Illiana Christian’s Nolan Flipse put his team on the board first after hitting the back of the net with 35 minutes to go in the first half.
From there, the Vikings managed to hold off a talented Westview offense to secure the 1-0 lead into halftime. The best chance for the Warriors to tie it before half came from Misner. He’d blast past the defense and score with four minutes until half, but the goal was negated due to an offsides call.
During the second half, Westview’s offense began to breakdown the tenacious Illiana Christian defense. The Warriors earned multiple good looks on net with shots on goal from Carson Brown, Jadon Yoder and Misner early in the second half, but none of them made it into the goal.
It wasn’t until the 20-minute mark of the second half that the Warriors finally broke through. That breakthrough came from Alrasheed, who scored a miraculous goal from outside the box that got past Illiana Christian goalkeeper Andrew Kloosterman to tie the game.
The tie would be short-lived though after Illiana Christian’s Josue Sanchez scored two goals in a combined two minutes to put the Vikings in control with 15:45 to play.
As the time continued to evaporate from the scoreboard, so did Westview’s hopes of a semistate berth.
The Warriors fought back however, and the goals from both Alrasheed and Misner forced the game into overtime.
During the extra periods, the Vikings and Warriors exchanged one goal a piece. Westview took a 4-3 lead after Yoder put one in from in front of the goal off of a perfect assist from Misner with under two minutes to play in the first OT.
The Vikings would answer in the second OT with yet another goal from Sanchez at the 4:09-mark.
The second overtime would end in a 4-4 tie, which setup an opportunity for either team to win in a penalty-kick shootout. Westview goalkeeper Alex Yoder was ready, and he’d deny the Vikings from scoring a single goal.
“It was my first PK shootout I’ve ever been a part of,” Yoder said. “I kind of had an idea of where they were going to go. So I just committed my whole body, and if I got the save, I got the save. If I didn’t, I was on to the next one. … It’s just an amazing feeling to move on to semistate. Our whole goal has been to keep on winning and be the next team up.”
While Yoder handled business in goal, his offensive players were busy scoring at will against the Vikings. Misner, Jadon Yoder and Gramm Egli all scored during the shootout to clinch the victory and a trip to semistate.
The Warriors (15-5) will now face Park Tudor (15-3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Kokomo with a berth to state on the line.
