TOPEKA — Monday served as a coronation for the Westview boys soccer team as the school and towns of Topeka and Shipshewana celebrated the team’s state championship victory from this past Friday with a pep rally and a parade through the community.
The festivities started at the high school, where a couple hundred people were in attendance to celebrate the team’s accomplishments. The sectional, regional, semistate and state championship trophies sat on a table behind the players and coaches, showing what they had done over the last four weeks.
Both Westview head boys soccer coach Jamie Martin and assistant coach Ehren Misner gave speeches to the crowd in attendance. Martin said the playoff run “took about 20 years off his life” before he spoke about the resiliency of his team to come back in three-straight games to win the state title.
“This was truly a team effort,” Martin said. “Each and every one of them had something to do with this title. They pushed each other every day to be the best they can be, and that was why we were able to win and keep on winning. Another amazing thing was how different players stepped up at different times to keep our season alive. … Thank you all for your support.”
Misner then came up and talked about all the different things that went into winning the state championship. He mentioned various injuries players battled through and how the whole group came together for the common goal of winning it all.
“This run took strong desire and belief; not just a desire from an individual player to win from themselves, but even more a desire to not want their teammate’s dream come to an end,” Misner said. “The belief they held on to was a blind trust that every single one of their teammates would give their all to this team. They refused to let down their teammates, no matter how dire the situation. They refused to quit on each other.”
1 of 16
Top of stands Westview boys soccer pep rally 11 1 2021
Members of the Westview community look on during the school's boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Jamie Martin Westview boys soccer pep rally 11 1 2021
Westview boys soccer head coach Jamie Martin gestures toward his team during his speech at the boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Jim Marks Westview boys soccer pep rally 11 1 2021
Former Westview boys soccer coach Jim Marks waves to the crowd after being introduced during the boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Rich Cory Westview boys soccer pep rally 11 1 2021
Westview principal Rich Cory addresses the crowd during the boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Westview boys soccer team looking on pep rally 11 1 2021
Members of the Westview boys soccer team look on during the boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Ehren Misner Westview boys soccer pep rally 11 1 2021
Westview boys soccer assistant coach Ehren Misner addresses the crowd during the boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Pep band Westview boys soccer pep rally 11 1 2021
Members of the Westview High School pep band play music before the start of the boys soccer state championship pep rally Monday at Westview High School in Topeka.
Austin Hough | The Goshen News
Westview Boys Soccer team through downtown Topeka
The Westview boys soccer team celebrates their state final victory Monday with a parade escorted by both Topeka and Shipshewana Fire Departments, along with a road crossing detail provided by both Topeka and Westview Police Departments through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Local support
Topeka DO It Best Hardware shows their support for the Westview boys soccer team with positive messages on the windows of the storefront Monday in Topeka.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Topeka Fire Department
The Topeka Fire Department leads a parade for the Westview boys soccer team through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Shipshewana Fire Department
The Shipshewana Fire Department trails the Topeka Fire Department during a parade for the Westview boys soccer team through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Westview Boys Soccer team through downtown Topeka 1
The Westview Boys Soccer team celebrates their state final victory Monday with a parade through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Participants of the parade
Participates show their support for the Westview boys soccer team Monday with a parade to celebrate their state final victory through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Topeka Police Department
Topeka and Westview Police Departments divert from the parade route Monday to protect the parade from other traffic through downtown Topeka.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Topeka Fire Department
The Topeka Fire Department leads a parade for the Westview Boys Soccer team through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Westview Boys Soccer team through downtown Topeka 2
The Westview boys soccer team celebrates their state final victory Monday with a parade through downtown Topeka. The parade traveled through both Topeka and Shipshewana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Once the pep rally ended, the players and coaches loaded up in a bus and were escorted by Topeka and Shipshewana fire trucks and police cars through both towns. The parade went south first through Topeka before circling up north to Shipshewana, finishing back where they started at the school that sits directly between the two towns in the village of Emma.
It put a bow on the school’s first IHSAA boys soccer state championship and only third IHSAA title in school history, joining the back-to-back state titles won by the boys basketball team in 1999 and 2000.
