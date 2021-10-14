TOPEKA – After a gritty 1-0 win over Bethany Christian to advance to the regional round, Westview’s offense came alive in dominating fashion during Thursday’s regional semifinal against Caston.
The Warriors scored their first goal just a minute-and-a-half into the game before proceeding to add four more within the first 10 minutes to quickly put away the Comets early.
Westview’s offensive eruption lasted well into the second half with the Warriors winning 11-0 after 60 minutes of play to move on to Saturday’s regional final in.
“I thought coming in, we were the better team,” Westview head coach Jamie Martin said. “We played well. It was a great game for us. We finished well, moved the ball well. It was absolutely incredible.
“One big thing we’ve been working on recently is moving the ball forward instead of always dropping back. We’ve worked hard at that. Our players put the game plan into motion right from the start, and we got a lot of good results out of it.”
The momentum during Thursday night’s game never really left Westview’s side. At the 38:41 mark, the Warriors made an early statement after Carson Brown put the Warriors up 1-0. From there, the Comets looked shell-shocked.
Westview would score four more goals over the next eight minutes to quickly bury any hopes of a Caston regional final appearance. Westview’s Teague Misner had two goals during that stretch, while Jadon Yoder and Mohamed Aamer each added one.
“I think the first goal hurt our psyche a little bit,” Caston head coach Nars Sanchez said. “We started playing on our back foot a little bit too much. We were giving this Westview team way too much space. When you give a good team space like that where they can move it around, it’s kind of hard to stop.”
When the Warriors weren’t scoring goals, they were making life miserable for Caston’s offense. The Comets had no answers for Westview’s smothering style of play. Westview goalkeeper Alex Yoder had the easiest day of all the players on the pitch as his defense made sure Caston’s attackers didn’t come close to the net for almost the entirety of the contest.
As the first half deteriorated, so did the Caston defense. Westview added three more goals during the final 17 minutes of the half behind scores from Yoder (17:22), Asher Bontrager (4:40) and Braden Rogers (1:51). At the half, Westview led 8-0 with only one goal standing between it and a potential mercy-rule victory.
Despite an emotional showing during halftime from Caston players and coaches, the Warriors started right where they left off at the opening of the second half.
Misner earned his third goal of the game at the 35:02 mark to make it 9-0, then Gramm Egli and Braden Kauffman added their own goals to push the score to 11-0 with just under 30 minutes left in the second half.
Teams agreed the mercy rule would come into play at the 20-minute mark of the second half, and the Comets simply couldn’t so anything on offense to prevent that from happening. As the final seconds ticked down to 20:00 on the scoreboard, so did Caston’s season.
“First off, I’m proud of this team,” Sanchez said. “From the first kid to the last kid, they worked their tails off. And I think winning their first sectional title is something nobody can take away from them. … This serves as good experience, but we just didn’t have it (Thursday). It felt like nothing was working.”
Westview will now shift its focus to the regional final on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Topeka. The Warriors will play Illiana Christian (17-1-1) after the Vikings won their regional semifinal matchup 3-1 over Trinity in Dyer on Thursday.
“One of our goals for this season wasn’t just to make it to regional, but to win a regional game,” Martin said. “We got knocked out by Kouts last year, and we wanted to make up for that. … Illiana has 17 wins. They’re the real deal. But I think we’re a really good team also.
“We just have to build off what we did here. We played with confidence, and I could just see it in warm ups. There was a confidence about us, and that’s something we’ve been missing for a couple weeks. We started getting that back at sectional and (Thursday), it really showed up. We have that confidence, but they know this is just the first step of what we want to do.”
