TOPEKA — Will Bethany Christian run its streak of boys soccer sectional titles to four?
Will Westview take its first championship in four years?
That scenario was set Wednesday with semifinal victories by the Warriors and Bruins in the boys soccer IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 35 Westview.
Westview (11-7-1) edged Elkhart Christian Academy 4-3 and Bethany (5-10-2) bested Prairie Heights 2-0.
The sectional championship is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday. Westview has won 11 sectional crowns — the last in 2016. Bethany has reigned in seven sectionals, including 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Westview topped Bethany 4-1 during the 2020 regular season.
WESTVIEW 4, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 3
The Warriors enjoyed much of the possession in the first 20-plus minutes of the match.
“We really wanted this one and came out on top,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said.
The scoring pace became frenzied. Both teams scored two goals each from the 26th through 34th minutes.
Westview went up 1-0 in the 26th minute on a header goal by freshman Carson Brown off a free kick by junior Abder Alrasheed.
“Carson was in the right place at the right time,” Martin said. “We talked about that high post all year and he was able to finish.”
Elkhart Christian (10-8) answered in the 29th minute when sophomore Luke Schramm converted sophomore Danny Corona’s free kick.
ECA took a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute when senior Luis Bueno connected on a throw-in from senior Noah Hunt.
Junior Jadon Yoder’s goal assisted by junior Gramm Egli in the 34th minute pulled the Warriors even at 2-2.
That was the halftime score.
In the 51st minute, Egli took a feed from Brown and gave Westview a 3-2 lead.
A scramble in the 62nd minute resulted in an unassisted goal by Eagles freshman Aiden Hibbard and a 3-3 tie.
What turned out to be the match-deciding tally came n the 67th minute as Brown scored off a pass from sophomore Bodie Martin.
“We go in the box a lot,” coach Martin said. “Gramm scored from outside the box. Carson hit his from outside the box. That’s what was there.”
It was the 10th straight win for Westview after the Warriors began the season at 1-7-1.
“They’ve just grown so much,” Martin said. “Everybody knows we started off rough.
“They’ve come together. They could’ve easily quit. But they didn’t quit. Then they saw the momentum turn. They’re starting to do the things we’re asking them to do.”
ECA coach Jeremy Hiler expressed pride in the way his Eagles responded to the Warriors.
“What a game tonight,” Hiler said. “All credit to Westview. They executed really well. We knew they had a great offensive attack. Also, we’ve struggled to score. To think we were going to put three (goals) up, I never would’ve believed that before the game.
“I’m proud of my guys for keeping their heads up.”
The two teams did not meet during the 2020 regular season. Elkhart Christian beat Westview 3-2 in the 2019 sectional semifinals.
Bethany Christian 2, Prairie Heights 0
Neither team had a shot on goal until the 21st minute.
Bethany’s third shot found the twine in the 29th minute. Colin Ward’s goal on a pass from Jordan Richer earned the Bruins a 1-0 advantage. That was the halftime score.
A crossing pass from Richer was turned into a goal by sophomore Joseph Mujica in the 68th minute.
BC junior goalkeeper Evan Brown made five saves. Prairie Heights freshman goalie Sam Zolman stopped three shots. Both extended themselves in making saves.
“(Prairie Heights) has improved so much from last year,” Bruins coach Tony Janzen said. “I told our guys they had to be prepared for that type of effort. At some points we were, but not the whole game. We have to string 80 minutes of effort together.”
The coach said grace under pressure is what Bethany displays when playing at its best.
“When we’re composed, we’re moving the ball better,” Janzen said. “We kind of got out of that. (Prairie Heights’) pressure did a lot of that. They played a high line and dared us to play against it.
“As soon as we strung four of five passes together we had an (offensive) opportunity.”
Panthers coach Craig Burkholder came in with 10 seniors and talked about the strides his team made since losing 3-0 to Bethany during the regular season.
“We connected passes a lot better than two weeks ago when we played them,” said Burkholder, whose team finished 4-12. “We played extremely hard tonight. I’m proud of the gang.
“The record didn’t always show it, but we improved greatly.”
Janzen looked forward to the Westview rematch.
“They have some talented kids,” said Janzen of the Warriors. “When we played them, we had the worst 10- to 15-minute stretch we had all season and they scored three goals in that period of time. That was the difference.
“We just have to be consistent defensively and we have to create more opportunities than the last time we played them.”
1A WESTVIEW SECTIONAL
Semifinals
WESTVIEW 4, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 3
Goals
W — Carson Brown (Abder Arasheed assist) 26th minute.
ECA — Luke Schramm (Danny Corona) 29th.
ECA — Luis Bueno (Noah Hunt) 33rd.
W — Jadon Yoder (Gramm Egli) 34th.
W — Egli (Brown) 51st.
ECA — Aiden Hibbard (unassisted) 62nd.
W — Brown (Bodie Martin) 67th.
Shots on goal: Westview 8, Elkhart Christian 4.
Goalie saves: Westview — Drew Litwiller 1; Elkhart Christian — Isaac Badskey 4.
Corners: Westview 4, Elkhart Christian 4.
Records: Westview 11-7-1, Elkhart Christian 10-8.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0
Goals
BC — Colin Ward (Jordan Richer assist) 29th minute.
BC — Joseph Mujica (Richer) 68th.
Shots on goal: Bethany 5, Prairie Heights 5.
Goalie saves: Bethany — Evan Brown 5; Prairie Heights — Sam Zolman 3.
Corners: Bethany 4, Prairie Heights 1.
Records: Bethany 5-10-2, Prairie Heights 4-12.
