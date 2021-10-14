MISHAWAKA — It was everything a regional game is supposed to be between West Noble and Bremen Thursday night.
Two good teams. An electric crowd. A nail-biting finish.
When the final whistle blew at Mishawaka Marian High School, it was West Noble leaving with a victory. Henry Torres’ goal with 6:54 to go in the contest proved to be the game winner, as West Noble won 3-2 over No. 16 Bremen in a Class 2A boys soccer regional semifinal thriller.
“I barely have a voice right now,” admitted West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa right after the game. “I mean, what do you expect from a regional semifinal? It’s intense. Bremen is a tough team, and we knew they were going to be tough from the get-go. Two talented teams that could go really far, and we met ourselves in this round. … I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m super excited; I’m super stoked.”
At the time, Torres’ goal gave the Chargers a 3-1 lead. The Lions came right back, though, and scored two minutes later on a shot from sophomore Hudson Fox. This set up a dramatic final 4:54 of the game, with multiple Bremen scoring chances being snuffed out by the West Noble defense and freshman goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez-Guzman.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game from the beginning,” Torres said. “The teams that are in the regionals — they’re here for a reason, so we have to respect our opponents. And so, the last 10 minutes were hard.”
Zamarripa credited the play of Rodriguez-Guzman from not just Thursday, but the whole season since he was put into the starting role mid-season due to injury.
“The whole man, (sophomore) Juan Ibarra was our main man just because he had a little more experience, but it was unfortunately he had an injury on his toe, and Christian was the next man up,” Zamarripa said. “He just stepped up for us, and we’re so glad that he did. He has a future.”
Bremen would score first on a goal from Jonathan Flores, giving the Lions a 1-0 lead with 16:36 to go in the first half. Up until that point, Bremen had controlled much of the pace of the game.
“The whole season, our mentality was, ‘first five, first 10 minutes, we come out with the intensity and we set the pace of the game,’” Zamarripa said. “And like I said, Bremen is a talented team, and so they came with that pace, too. They were just on us and they cornered us a little bit, but once we got in that rhythm, the nerves shook off.”
After the Lions took the lead, though, West Noble started playing better. A couple of scoring opportunities came up just short of going in, including a rocket of a shot from senior Julio Macias that bounced off the goal post.
Less than 20 seconds after that, though, Macias directed another shot toward the net, which then found the foot of sophomore Bradyn Barth and into the back of the net to tie the game at one apiece with 8:55 to go in the first half.
It would remain a tie game until 11 minutes into the second half, when Torres would dribble the ball close to the Bremen net. The most prolific goal scorer in program history opted to pass that close instead of take a shot, sending it across the middle and into a sea of players from both teams. Eventually, Charger senior Brian Diaz found a rebound and scored to make it 2-1 game.
“This year, we’ve been playing a lot more like a team,” Torres said. “I told the guys, ‘At this point, I don’t care who scores. I’m going to do my job on the wing as a winger and assist you every time.’ I told them, ‘Just cross the box and be there.’”
With the win, West Noble (16-4) advances to the regional championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. back at Mishawaka Marian High School. The Chargers will play the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, West Lafayette (16-1-2), in the final after the Red Devils beat Griffith, 3-1, in the other regional semifinal Thursday.
This has been a big bounce-back season for West Noble after not winning a conference or sectional title in 2020. The Chargers also experienced tragedy off the field with the death of player Anthony Reyes. Zamarripa said after the game Thursday that Reyes has been part of this year’s team in spirit every step of the way.
“We didn’t win anything (last season), and we weren’t used to that,” Zamarripa said. “So, it was a real rude awakening for us. This group is talented; we just had a tough year with COVID going on and then we had the death of (Reyes). This means so much to a lot of us, and we wish (Reyes) was here with us. But, he’s our 12th man every time.”
