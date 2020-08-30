LIGONIER — Saturday night was more than a win for the West Noble High School boys soccer team. It was a step towards closure.

The Chargers defeated Wawasee, 9-1, in the team’s first home game since the death of senior Anthony Reyes. A member of the team all four years, Reyes died in a car accident on Aug. 20. He was 17 years old.

There were multiple tributes to Reyes. A memorial with a cross, pictures and flowers was set up just outside the field. Prior to kickoff, the Charger starters gave roses to Reyes’ parents, Gerardo and Griselda. Both teams started the game with only 10 players instead of the usual 11. Then, West Noble senior Erik Medina symbolically kicked the opening kickoff out of bounds.

Medina, who was best friends with Reyes, was in the car with him when the accident happened.

“It was really hard dealing with the loss,” Medina said. “Coming in, I knew that we have a strong bond. A lot of us were focused on the win and doing this for (Reyes).”

West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa thinks the moment helped Medina.

“I thought it was good for him just to get some — I don’t want to say closure — but to get some good vibes towards him,” Zamarripa said. “I know he was best friends with Tony. A lot of the guys were best friends together, but (Medina) just happened to be in the situation, and I know it’s been tough for him to come back.”

The idea for the pre-match festivities came from a bunch of people, but Zamarripa credited his wife and assistant coach Jesus Macias’ wife as the catalysts behind giving the flowers to Reyes’ parents.

“I think it came out great,” Zamarripa said. “I hope that we were able to bring some good feelings towards the parents.”

Wawasee coach Jordan Sharp was impressed by how both teams handled the moments before the game.

“Words can’t describe my thoughts and my feelings for them and how tragic the loss,” Sharp said. “I hope that the boys recognize just the preciousness of life and also the fragility of it. And so, I’m just really thankful for how they handled it, how our guys were able to handle that and just respect for them.”

CHARGERS ROLL

As for the game itself Saturday night, West Noble asserted dominance throughout the entire 80 minutes. It had an assist early, however, as Wawasee scored an own goal to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead. The goal was credited to West Noble freshman Victor Rodriguez since he was the closest to the ball.

Wawasee didn’t let the mistake slow them down, though, as they scored less than five minutes later on a shot from senior Jace Mishler. This tied the game at one less than 15 minutes into the contest.

From there, however, the Chargers would dominate. It started with a goal from junior Henry Torres, who ripped a shot with his left foot to put West Noble ahead 2-1. Fifty seconds later, Rodriguez added his second goal of the game to double the Charger advantage to two.

“Soccer is about momentum, and a lot of times when you get those quick goals, it not only helps you but it also kind of brings the morale down for your opponent,” Zamarripa said. “Their attitude changes, so I think that helped us a lot.”

West Noble would get one more goal to end the first half, this one from junior Eric Galarza, to make it 4-1 Chargers at the break.

There was no letting up in the second half for West Noble, as they would tally five more times. Galarza scored three more times to give him four in the game and Torres scored two to give him a hat trick.

Sharp thought his team didn’t execute properly on both sides of the ball, leading to the Chargers’ lopsided victory.

“A good team is going to punish us,” Sharp said. “That’s what I told (the players) tonight: we played a good team and they punished us for it. I told our guys hopefully this is our one and only learning experience like this and we move forward. I told our guys we are a better team than what the scoreboard showed.”

EMOTIONAL WEEK

West Noble played a game earlier in the week, defeating Northeast Corner Conference foe Angola, 5-2, on the road on Wednesday. Angola paid tribute to Reyes as well, posting signs around the field to honor his life.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but we’ve just tried to stay together and stay positive,” Zamarripa said.

Medina said he will always remember his friend’s personality.

“He was always coming out with the laughs for the team,” Medina said. “He always joked around at practice and made everything fun.

“That’s what we’re going to miss on the field.”