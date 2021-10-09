SYRACUSE — West Noble was the better team, on paper, going into Saturday’s Class 2A, Sectional 20 boys soccer final against Lakeland. The Chargers were 14-4 on the season, while the Lakers just 2-13.
While Lakeland didn’t go down without a fight, West Noble was still able to take care of business and beat their Northeast Corner Conference foe, 4-1, to win the program’s third sectional in the last four seasons.
“Little bit of redemption here for last year,” said West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa, referencing his team losing in the sectional semifinals in 2020. “I think (2020) was a tough year for us. Emotionally, it was a roller coaster, so it was important to get this sectional title and kind of give these guys confidence going into this next round.”
The Lakers nearly scored less than four minutes into the game, as a free kick from Lakeland Oscar Montoya-Anicua had to be saved by West Noble freshman goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez-Guzman.
“I told these guys that Lakeland is a tough team,” Zamarripa said. “We saw them play against Angola (in the sectional semifinal), and we knew that they had a tough season themselves, so they were going to come out — they had nothing to lose — and they were going to play hard every single minute. We knew that we had to respect our opponent and come out here and take care of business.”
West Noble composed itself shortly after and started asserting its will. They would get their first goal at the 13-minute mark when senior Henry Torres scored to make it a 1-0 game. The Chargers would then double the lead before halftime on a goal from junior Alexandro Liera with 18:37 remaining in the half.
Getting possession of the ball was a big issue for Lakeland, in large part to the skill level of West Noble, per Laker coach Lincoln McDonald.
“They take care of the ball and they barely let go of it,” said McDonald of what West Noble does well. “And when they do, if you don’t capitalize on it, you have to prepare to play defense for another long, extended period of time. It’s just what they do, and they’re great at doing it.”
West Noble extended its lead to 3-0 on a cannon of a shot from senior Julio Macias in the 48th minute. Sophomore Bradyn Barth rounded out the Charger scoring four minutes later when he scored to make it a 4-0 contest.
Lakeland senior Khaleefa Mohsen prevented a shutout when he scored with 17:52 to go in the game, resulting in the contest’s final score.
The Lakers’ season ends with a 2-14 record. They won their sectional semifinal game against Angola earlier in the week, which McDonald hopes to use as a springboard to build the program back up into contention within the NECC.
“We haven’t been able to see ourselves healthy, and so when we battle some teams with 10 players or 11 players, it’s frustrating because they’re so tired and there’s nothing you can do about it,” McDonald said. “Finally, to get to see us healthy (against Angola), I think it motivated the guys like, ‘Hey, we’re actually that type of team we want to be. We just need to make sure we’re healthy.’”
West Noble (15-4) now gets ready to play No. 16 (Class 2A) Bremen (16-2-1) in the regional semifinal Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Bremen. The Lions beat No. 6 Mishawaka Marian, No. 12 South Bend St. Joseph and South Bend Washington on its way to a Sectional 19 crown.
This is the first year the IHSAA has implemented a mid-week regional semifinal game, with the girls playing Wednesday and boys on Thursday before regional finals are played at one site Saturday. In recent years, the semifinal games would be on Saturday morning, with the championship game later that night.
This scheduling change is music to Zamarripa’s ears.
“I think it’s a great change,” Zamarripa said. “I know it’s something we, as coaches, we’ve been pushing for a little bit because it just doesn’t make sense. Soccer is an endurance sport, and it’s like 80 minutes and a lot of the time, you have your 11, 12, 13 guys that play the whole game. It takes a toll on their bodies, so to play two games in one day is kind of crazy — even the professionals don’t do that.
“It’s great that we have this format now and we’re glad it’s going to happen that way. It keeps things pretty much the same for us. We’ll prepare the same way we have all season, and then we’ll hope to get a good result at the end of it.”
