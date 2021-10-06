SYRACUSE — West Noble has a chance for a fifth sectional boys soccer title and Lakeland its second.
Playing on the Warrior Stadium turf, the Chargers (14-4) beat NorthWood 3-1 Wednesday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 20 at Wawasee to move into the championship at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. West Noble’s last sectional title came in 2019.
Lakeland (2-13) bested Angola 4-2 in Wednesday’s second match for the right to play for the crown. It was a big win for Lakeland after Angola had beat the Lakers, 7-1, on Sept. 21. Lakeland's lone sectional championship came in 2011.
Northeast Corner Conference foes West Noble and Lakeland met during the regular season, with the Chargers winning 7-0 on Sept. 2 in LaGrange.
NorthWood, which earned the last of its sixth sectional titles in 2020, finished the 2021 season at 7-9-4 and Angola wound up 4-9.
WEST NOBLE 3, NORTHWOOD 1
“I think we did our homework,” said Chargers coach Abel Zamarripa was the key to victory over NorthWood. “We stayed very disciplined to our game plan. I told them, at the end of the day, hard work beats talent. So it doesn’t matter how good you are. If you don’t put in the work, you’re not going to get the championships and win. Today we proved that we’re a championship team. We’ve just got to prove it again Saturday.”
Zamarripa said the Panthers played five players in the back with hopes of getting West Noble to attack up the middle. The Chargers spread things out to give themselves attacking chances from the wings.
West Noble took a 1-0 lead when junior Alexandro Liera converted a crossing pass from senior Eric Galarza into a goal in the 23rd minute.
The Chargers put five shots on-frame in the first half (two by senior Henry Torres and one each by Liera, Galarza and sophomore Victor Rodriguez).
The Kyle Dijkstra-coached Panthers had several runs and dangerous chances, but just one first-half shot on goal (junior Alex Escamilla in the 19th minute).
A penalty-kick goal by Torres less than 60 seconds into the second half gave the Chargers a 2-0 lead. NorthWood cut the gap to 2-1 with a penalty kick by senior Michael Hahn in the 47th minute.
West Noble senior Julio Macias then connected on a penalty kick for a 3-1 lead in the 62nd minute.
In the 72nd minute, the Panthers had a strong scoring chance on a shot by sophomore Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez that was saved by West Noble sophomore goalkeeper Juan Ibarra.
For the match, the Chargers out-shot NorthWood 10-4, with Ibarra making three saves for the Chargers and junior Trent Iwema six for the Panthers.
“We’re on the come-up (on defense),” Zamarripa said. “At the beginning of the season we were a little bit weak. There were a couple of things we needed to tweak in the back. As the games have progress this season, our center backs have gotten more confident.”
LAKELAND 4, ANGOLA 2
With senior Arnau Quintanilla Labios netting two goals and juniors Oscar Montoya-Anicua and Ricardo Luna scoring one each, the Lakers were up 4-0 and led 4-1 at halftime on the way to winning a match that almost didn’t happen.
“We had six guys who battled through this game with injuries,” Lakeland coach Lincoln McDonald said. “We had a guy that had a dislocated shoulder who played today, a guy with a twisted ankle, a guy with a hyperextended knee. We didn’t know if we were going to play because a lot of guys were injured.
“We’ve had people quit and had people come back to the team and it’s just figuring out who wants to be here for the team, listen and figure out how to get this to a winning culture.”
Playing with some players out of position and withstanding a charge from the Hornets, the Lakers advanced.
“Angola pressures the ball very well,” McDonald said. “They’re able to mess things up and cause chaos. They did that very well in the second half and threw us completely off our game and made us change to a whole different style. We have a lot of respect for them. They had that momentum, but our guys didn’t quit.”
Freshman Weston Gray scored Angola’s first goal in the 39th minute and freshman Trey Soulliere potted the other one in the 43rd minute.
“They’ve got some back and we’ve got a few out,” Hornets coach Nathan Wilz said. “The first 25 minutes went to them, after that we had the majority of the possession. We had momentum on our side. We just couldn’t find the back of the net."
The two teams earned a first-round bye into the sectional semifinals.
2021 Boys Soccer Sectional 20 — semifinal results
(At Wawasee)
WEST NOBLE 3, NORTHWOOD 1
Goals
WN— Alexandro Liera (Eric Galarza assist) 27th minute.
WN— Henry Torres (penalty kick) 41st.
NW — Michael Hahn (penalty kick) 47th.
WN— Julio Macias (penalty kick) 62nd.
Shots on goal: West Noble 10, NorthWood 4.
Goalie saves: West Noble — Juan Ibarra 3; NorthWood — Trent Iwema 6.
Corners: West Noble 2, NorthWood 2.
Records: West Noble 14-4, NorthWood 7-9-2.
LAKELAND 4, ANGOLA 2
Goals
Lakeland — Arnau Quintanilla Labios 2, Oscar Montoya-Anicua and Ricardo Luna.
Angola — Weston Gray, Trey Soulliere.
Goalies: Lakeland — Andre Guererro; Angola — Braeden Wright, Darren Haire.
Records: Lakeland 2-13, Angola 4-9.
