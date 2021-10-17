MISHAWAKA — West Lafayette put an end to West Noble’s special boys soccer season on Saturday in the championship match of the IHSAA Class 2A Regional 29 boys soccer tournament at Mishawaka Marian’s Abro Stadium.
The Red Devils topped the Chargers 4-1. West Noble played shorthanded the last 48 minutes of the match when senior back Diego Flores received a red card after he was called for pulling down a West Lafayette attacker inside the box.
The Chargers shifted and moved sophomore Jaime Pizana to Flores’ spot. When Pizana left for injury, he was replaced by sophomore Zachary Huff.
West Lafayette (17-1-2) led 2-1 at halftime with junior Evan Cooke netting goals in the 16th and 21st minutes for the Red Devils. Senior Eric Galarza scored a free-kick goal for West Noble (16-5) in the 39th minute.
In the 31st minute, the Chargers mounted a serious attack with senior Henry Torres feeding to senior Julio Macias on the deep run, but West Lafayette withstood the dangerous situation.
Near the start of the second half, Red Devils sophomore defensive back Grant Bauman turned back at Torres shot on the right side of the net.
Goals by Cooke (47th minute) and sophomore Maurice Reimer (52nd minute) closed out the scoring for West Lafayette.
“They were sitting back on us,” said West Noble goalkeeper coach Emanuel Ibanez of the Red Devils’ strategy with a lead. “Our defense wasn’t always our strongest suit (this season). We play the best defense with the ball on our feet and (applying offensive pressure).
“Our slow start is what made us self-destruct.”
The Aaron Cooke-coached Red Devils wound up with a 14-5 edge in shots on goal — 7-2 in the first half.
Chargers freshman goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez-Guzman stopped 10 shots and West Lafayette senior goalie Luke DeLion saved three.
West Noble was seeking its second-ever regional title with the other coming in 2016.
“It was a bounce-back season for this program,” said Ibanez, who spoke in the place of head coach Abel Zamarripa. “We do lose some skillful players, but we had a freshman step up big time in Chris Silva. (Junior) Cy Wolheter, usually a goal keeper, played center back.
“Our program’s only building.”
With the win and its third regional crown, West Lafayette advances to the 2A northern semistate next Saturday.
2021 Boys Soccer Regional 29 — championship results
(At Mishawaka Marian)
WEST LAFAYETTE 4, WEST NOBLE 1
Goals
WL — Evan Cooke (unassisted) 16th minute.
WL — Cooke (Maurice Reimer assist) 21st.
WN — Eric Galarza (unassisted) 39th.
WL — Cooke (Reimer) 47th minute.
WL — Reimer (unassisted) 52nd minute.
Shots on goal: West Lafayette 14, West Noble 5.
Goalie saves: West Lafayette — Luke DeLion 3, Grant Bauman (defender) 1; West Noble — Christian Rodriguez-Guzman 10.
Corners: West Lafayette 5, West Noble 5.
Records: West Lafayette 17-1-2, West Noble 16-5.
