MIDDLEBURY — Freshman Micah Wieland scored the decisive goal in the shootout as Northridge beat Elkhart Central 2-1 Saturday in the IHSAA Class 3A Northridge Sectional boys soccer tournament championship.
On a cool and windy afternoon at Todd Woodworth Field, the Raiders (15-2-2) and Blue Blazers (10-9) played to a 1-all through 80 minutes of regulation and 14 of overtime.
Northridge earned its 11th sectional title and second in a row by netting three shootout goals to Central’s one.
The Raiders advance to the four-team Penn Regional next Saturday. In the semifinals, South Bend Adams Sectional champion Adams plays Munster Sectional winner Lake Central at 10 a.m., followed by Valparaiso Sectional champion Chesterton against Northridge. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Trojans edged the Raiders 4-3 for the 2018 Goshen Regional championship.
Wieland described what was going through his head before he stepped up to the line and bounced a left-footed shot off goalkeeper Isaac Miller and into the net to set off sectional championship celebration.
“I felt every senior and junior saying, ‘Hey, just bury this. I’ve seen you do it five times in a row in practice. You can do it right now.’ I said, ‘I know I can.’ I needed some help from the crowd so I pumped them up.
“I just felt confident with all my teammates.”
During regulation, Wieland used his right foot and shot from the left wing, ringing one of the Raiders’ 14 shots on goal off the left post.
“I was very disappointed,” said Wieland. “We wouldn’t have been in overtime if I hit that shot.”
Wieland said it was the energy from the bench that sustained Northridge during a physical match with a number of injuries and yellow cards.
“Whenever anybody got a sub, it was, ‘Next play. You got this. Head up. Let’s go,’ said Wieland. “It was mostly the electric feeling from other people.”
Raiders coach Lawrence Baltazar said he was confident in Wieland’s shootout abilities and that’s why he put him five in the lineup of five. Also, junior Cameron Chappell was shaken up at the end of the match so he was not one of the five.
“We had seen Central go in a shootout already (in a semifinal win against Goshen) and we knew which way some of the kids went (with their shots),” said Balthazar. “Most times kids taking PK’s go to the same side.”
Northirdge senior goalkeeper Cameron Graber saw the first Central try go wide right and stopped the second. The third went over the net and the fourth was a goal by sophomore Bayron Garay.
“We tightened up a little bit,” said Blazers coach Sherwin Simon.
“They have a good goalkeeper and we were trying to do too much and get too wide away from him and it cost us.
“They missed a couple, too. It was real interesting.”
Senior Broden Gust and junior Jamon Christner scored on Northridge’s first and third attempts.
“You hate that it came down to PK’s, but the way the game was going we might have been here all night,” said Baltazar. “Both teams were a little bit conservative and we definitely couldn’t get anything going offensively. They did a nice job shutting down (Chappell) and we spent a lot of the game worrying about where Bryan Ramirez was — for good reason.”
The Raiders broke a scoreless tie in the 59th minute. Gust chipped a free kick from the left that was headed into the net by senior Matthew Janatello.
Two minutes later, Central pulled even at 1-1 on a goal by junior Naieem Bean. He tapped in a leading pass from senior Ramirez.
“We just hustled,” said Simon. “We played hard.
“I’m so proud of our guys.”
For the contest, Northridge led Central in corner kicks 8-1.
A hip injury to junior starting goalkeeper Carlos Alvarado caused Simon to replace him with sophomore Isaac Miller during overtime and the shootout.
3A Northridge Sectional
Championship
NORTHRIDGE 2, ELKHART 1
(Shootout)
Goals
N — Matthew Janatello (Broden Gust assist) 59th minute.
EC — Naieem Bean (Bryan Ramirez) 61st.
Shootout goals: Northridge — Broden Gust, Jamon Christner, Micah Wieland; Central — Bayron Garay.
Shots on goal: Northridge 14, Central 7.
Goalie saves: Northridge — Cameron Graber 4, Defender 1; Central — Carlos Alvarado 4, Marco Montrelongo (defender) 1, Isaac Miller 5.
Corners: Northridge 8, Central 1.
Records: Northridge 15-2-2, Central 10-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.