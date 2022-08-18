Fresh off of a Class 1A state championship title, head coach Jamie Martin and the Westview Warriors are in prime position to defend their title in 2022.
While key members of last season's team like starting goalkeeper Alex Yoder, Gramm Egli (eight goals and 22 assists last season) and Jadon Yoder (19 goals last season) are absent from this season's roster, the Warriors still return a majority of their goal-scoring production.
Junior Teague Misner led the team in goals last season with 32, and he's already off to a scorching start in 2022 after netting four goals in his team's season-opening victory over Wawasee earlier this week.
In addition to Misner, senior Mohamed Aamer and junior Carson Brown are back and ready to expand their roles after combining for 15 goals in 2021. Junior Sam Guiterrez also returns for some added depth, having earned six goals and four assists last season as well.
The Warriors should compete for a Northeast Corner Conference title, looking to avenge two lopsided losses to conference foe West Noble in 2021.
"I’m looking forward to this season," Martin said. "We hope to make another run at the conference championship, as well as make another strong postseason run. We lost some key players from last year's state championship team, but we have a solid returning group and have added some key players as well.”
Over in the Northern Lakes Conference, multiple teams seem poised to make runs at the conference title after up-and-down seasons a year ago.
Goshen went 7-11-1 in 2021, earning impressive wins over Westview, Concord and others along the way.
The RedHawks are hoping to get over .500 this season behind a strong senior class that includes Antonio (Tiki) Hernandez, Edgar Mora and Eduardo Alvarez.
Elsewhere around the NLC, Northridge and NorthWood could both be primed for improved seasons with a large amount of returning experience back.
For the Raiders, they return double-digit letterwinners with the team's top player in senior Micah Wieland back. The all-state selection had 24 goals and 14 assists last season to pace Northridge.
"We return 15 letterwinners from last year, including first team all-state selection Micah Wieland," Northridge head coach Lawrence Baltazar said. "Like most years, the area is loaded once again. With that said, we still have high expectations and feel like we can compete with anybody. We also realize with the teams on our schedule, it’s going to be a dog fight each and every game. We will just take it one game at a time. The front part of our schedule is especially difficult. Fortunately, we have great leadership so I’m confident we will be able to handle the ups and downs of the season.”
NorthWood brings back eight of its 11 starters from a team that went 7-9-2 in 2021 under first-year head coach Kyle Dijkstra.
The Panthers lost Michael Hahn, who had six goals and eight assists for his team last year, but the strong scoring trio of sophomore Dominic De Freitas and juniors Solomon Yeagon and Carlos Alvarez return after combining for 26 goals last season.
"We are looking at taking a step forward this season as we return eight of our 11 starters from last season," Dijkstra said. "Our experience with our returning players, especially our seniors, is going to be our key for the season. We are going to look to build and improve through our tough conference schedule, so that we have a good shot at sectionals when the postseason comes around.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Tony Janzen, 3rd season (12-21-2 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Julio Horta and Kory Kern
Last season’s record: 7-10 (2-3 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Avery Rusel, Jordan Ross Richer, Justin Thomas, JJ Fleming, Gabe Sanchez, Shemaya Magatti, Jayden Schlabach; Juniors: Luke Yordy, Julian Torres-Enciso, Tyson Chupp, James Lind, Daven Molina; Sophomores: Ayden Falcon
Other varsity players: Juniors: Kyle Boyer; Sophomores: Jacoby Reinhardt; Freshmen: Jude Miller, Benji Fleming, Sawyer Beachy
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We return nine starters from a team last year that was competitive in every game we played. We also added a big freshman class and several will see varsity minutes right away. This will be my deepest and most talented team at Bethany. Expectations are high, and we look forward to challenging for the conference title.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Shawn McCuen, 25th season
Assistant coaches: Steve Miller and Mark Weldy
Last season’s record: 7-7-3 (5-1-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Gavin Miller, Dominic Castillo, Derek Gomez, Jamie Barajas, Austin Walters, Miguel Aguilar; Juniors: Andy Galindo, Edward Hernandez, Aaron Makin, Parker McCuen, Jugo Sanchez-Aguilar, Hugo Loza; Sophomores: Jimmy Gomez, Keagan Troup
Other varsity players: Seniors: Isaac Myers, Emmanuel Coreas, Jacob Peterson, Axel Barrabes, Marco Mulas; Juniors: Miguel Gonzalez-Ramierez, Angel Medarno-Hernandez; Sophomores: Rafael Sabas, Mayson Sheely; Freshmen: Jose Quintanilla, Angel Rodriguez, Yurem Castro
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have some key players to replace, but we also have a lot of experience coming back. The boys are working hard and we are growing each day. As always, our conference is extremely tough as is our schedule and sectional. We hope to get better each game.”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Todd Sheely, 19th season (225-92-30 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jose Jimenez and Alejandro Laxton
Last season’s record: 15-2-1 (3-1 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jared Garcia, Daniel Lopez, Alejandro Torres; Juniors: Eberardo Cabrera, Gian Michael Romero; Sophomores: Edwin Perez-Lopez
Other varsity players: Seniors: Giovanny Ruvalcaba, Jeffrey Villalta, Juan Vargas, Cesar Bueso; Juniors: Jared Garcia-Esparza, Myles Sanford, Noah Ekema, Brandon Perez; Sophomores: Spiro Lambrou, Jorge Esparza, Giancarlo Avila, Liam Reyes, Edgar Rodriguez, Colin Krempec, Quin Kennedy, Jeremiah Aguilera; Freshmen: Miguel Gallegos, Thomas Bravo, Ernesto Mujica
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The team was able to win many games over the last two years. However, with those wins we have now graduated over 30 players and eight to the college ranks. The team will be looking to find a defensive identity heading into the season. The team will be tested early and often with a tough schedule that will hopefully prepare them for the state tournament. We look forward to continuing to represent Elkhart schools to the best of our ability.”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Brandon McLemore, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Jeremy Hiler and David Hilty
Last season’s record: 8-8-1 (2-3 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Luke Schramm, Danny Corona; Juniors: Issac Badskey, Devyn Clements, Trent Conrad, LJ Bevier, Aiden Hibbard, Carson Hiler, Carter Hunt, Drew Campbell; Sophomores: Evan Overmyer, Hayden Hartman, Caleb Overmyer, Cooper Curtis
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Carter Fisher, Caleb Barnard, Livingstone Gathungu, Brayden Grose, Kian Hibbard, James Rameriz
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The outlook for this season is positive. We have a strong group of juniors that will anchor us. We have two dominant seniors in Luke Schramm and Danny Corona who have been pillars of the team since their freshman seasons. They are the engines of the team and they generate much of our output. We have a junior goalkeeper who will follow a sophomore season where we saw few if any better varsity goalies from our opposition last year. We lose an impact creator who transferred out and we are looking to build up a few players to replace some of that lost creativity. I have been impressed with the commitment and grit from this team and our positive attitude will boost our momentum.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Viratham Mounsithiraj, 18th season
Assistant coaches: Josh Snyder, Matt Bjorkland, Rusty Maust Emery, Gerald Mejia, Lucas Kauffman
Last season’s record: 7-11-1 (4-2-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kovan Drenth, Eduardo Alvarez, Andy Martinez, Josh Cruz, Antonio (Tiki) Hernandez, Edgar Mora, Oswaldo Zacarias, Alejandro Pedroza; Juniors: Tomas Hernandez, Emmanuel Diaz
Other varsity players: Juniors: Rogelio Garcia, Jonathan Barahona, Cesar Vela, Cristian Robles; Sophomores: Didier Ruiz, Landon Clayton, Hayden Clark, Aaron Mounsithiraj
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking forward to this season. We’re returning a good core of players and our new players have been challenging our returning players. It has created a competitive preseason. We look to bring that competitiveness to our games.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Lawrence Baltazar, 8th season (88-39-10 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Micah Miller and Junior Medina
Last season’s record: 10-7-1 (3-3-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Micah Wieland, Noah Zmuda, Brady Gawthrop, Camden Gregory, Carter Moeller, Gio Perez, Isaiah Tallman, Jordan Weaver, Terrell Miller; Juniors: Will Martin, Jerry Miller; Sophomores: Anthony Morales, Dylan Springer, Bryce Black
Other varsity players: Seniors: Rodman Lopez; Sophomores: Justin Jimenez, Brecken Gawthrop; Freshmen: Julius Esquivias, Tonino Porpiglia, Cesar Calderon
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Kyle Dijkstra, 2nd season (7-9-2 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Egbert Dijkstra, Seth Douwsma, Brayton Taylor, Andrew Graber
Last season’s record: 7-9-2 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Luis Castillo, Alex Escamilla, Aiden Greenlee, Joel Guzman, Trent Iwema, Ethan Mestach, Andrew Myers, Landon Weldy; Juniors: Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez, Grant Miller, Trace Roa, Gifton Yegon, Solomon Yegon; Sophomores: Dominic De Freitas
Other varsity players: Seniors: Alan Castro-Castillo; Juniors: Wes Bell; Sophomores: Maddox Brown, Bryce Knepp, Jack Walter; Freshmen: Drew Davis
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jordan Sharp, 10th season
Assistant coaches: Sam Allbritten
Last season’s record: 4-12-1 (0-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Edgar Ancelato, Rueben Camargo, Carson Clevenger, Isaac Hodges, Parker Lenfestey, Drew Williamson; Juniors: Hunter Fiedeke, Xavier Washington; Sophomores: Dane Sigler, Weston McClintic
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The boys are looking energized and hungry and excited for a new season! With quite a few returning lettermen for us, the boys are looking to take down some big NLC teams and make a good run at sectionals! We have good leadership returning with some really solid players, one of those standout players with high numbers is senior Reuben Camargo. He had nine goals and four assists last year, and he is looking to add even more to that tally this season!”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Abel Zamarripa, 4th season (41-16-2 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Ryan Barth and Emanuel Ibanez
Last season’s record: 16-5 (5-1 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Alex Liera, Cy Wolheter, David Mendoza, Diego Cardona, Francisco Marin, Isaiah Lowe, Josue Haro, Julian Carrillo; Juniors: Andy Macias, Axel Herrera, Bradyn Barth, Eddy Macias, Jaime Pizana, Juan Ibarra, Victor Rodriguez, Zach Huff; Sophomores: Chris Silva, Christian Rodriguez, Emanuel Villalobos, Emilio Lopez, Erik Murillo, Matthew Snyder
Other varsity players: Seniors: Arturo Barrera, Deivid Haro, Fabian Martinez, Josue Haro, Micah Lowe, Victor Ramirez; Juniors: Alex Hernandez; Sophomores: Arturo Guzman, Damian Isai Hernandez, Diego Lopez, Jovany Castaneda
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited for the upcoming season. Many familiar faces returning this year. The senior class came in as freshman in my first year as head coach. We have a feeling of togetherness like never before. We have a very selfless and talented group of players, and we have been working hard in the offseason to continue our success in the conference and make a state tournament run.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jamie Martin, 5th season (49-28-4 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Ehren Misner and Libbie Martin
Last season’s record: 17-5 (5-1 NECC; state champions)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Mohammed Aamer, Bodie Martin, Braden Eash, Evan Litwiller, Ahmed Alamari, Adrian Miller; Juniors: Teague Misner, Carson Brown, Braden Kauffman, Judson Hershberger, Caleb Bontrager, Braden Rogers, Jacob Peruski
Other varsity players: Seniors: Brady Yoder, Brandt Norberg, Ethan Konkle, Aidan Kohlheim; Juniors: Valentino Cevese; Sophomores: Nico Cochs, Ian Bontrager