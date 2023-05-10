LIGONIER — Elmer Roque has been hired as the new boys soccer coach at West Noble High School.
Roque replaces Abel Zamarripa, who spent four years in the role before being hired as the new head coach at the International Soccer Academy of America in Mishawaka. Zamarripa went 51-25-2 during his time with the Chargers, winning Class 2A sectional championships in 2019 and 2021. They reached the regional championship game as well in 2021.
“I’m excited to be apart of a solid program and a great community,” said Roque in a message to The Goshen News. ”Abel, their former coach, did a great job with the program and left a solid foundation, so now I’m hoping to bring some of my knowledge and passion for the game to add on to that. I’m looking forward to getting started this summer and meeting the boys. I always have high expectations for myself and those around me, but I also know when it comes to coaching, you have to take it one practice/game at time.
“With that being said, I think if we come together as a team and as a family, we will be able to accomplish great things!”
Roque has had plenty of success as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Argos, in recent years. He has been on the staff for six sectional titles, three regionals, two semi-states, a state runner-up appearance in 2020 and a Class 1A state championship in 2019.
“Coach Roque is known for his tactical expertise and love for the game of soccer,” said West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn in a statement Wednesday. “Coach Roque is excited to work with the West Noble community and the soccer alumni to help continue the tradition of excellence that has already been established at West Noble. Coach Roque is looking forward to meeting the players in the program next week when he holds a callout at the High School and Middle School. Welcome Coach Roque!”