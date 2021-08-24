GOSHEN — Playing more of the style desired by their head coach, Goshen earned its first varsity boys soccer victory of the 2021 season on Tuesday.
In a non-conference match played on the RedHawk Pitch that was called in the 67th minute because of lightning, Goshen bested Westview 5-1.
Junior Edgar Mora scored three goals, while junior Antonio Hernandez Jr. and sophomore Alex Valdez spotted one each for the RedHawks (1-3).
Senior Jadon Yoder netted his seventh goal of the campaign for the visiting Warriors.
Goshen opened the season with a 1-0 loss at Elkhart, 3-2 setback at South Bend St. Joseph and 3-2 home defeat against South Bend Adams.
“We lost those two close games in a week, but it wasn’t how we wanted to play,” RedHawks coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “We were often stagnant and didn’t move the ball well. With the guys and their skill level, they need to be moving and being more creative.”
Mounsithiraj saw more of that against Westview, particularly in the second half when Goshen broke open what had been a 1-1 tie at halftime.
With junior Josh Cruz out of the lineup, Mounsithiraj changed up roles for some of his players while others lifted their level of play.
The coach praised the play of Valdez in the midfield and sophomore Emmanuel Diaz at sweeper.
Junior Kovan Drenth was moved to the front line to give his teammates a bigger target.
“He’s a workhorse,” said Mounsithiraj of Drenth. “He had some great runs. It just opened things up for us.”
In the first half, Goshen’s attackers were Mora, senior Arturo Hernandez and senior Brian Landin. Hernandez was moved to the wing, Drenth upfront and Valdez in the middle in the second half.
“We’ve been talking about making adjustments in personnel,” Mounsithiraj said. “Sometime we have to convince our players as a coaching staff that we want you in a certain position to be more effective.
“We finally decided to do that in the second half because nothing was happening in the first half.”
Antonio Hernandez Jr. opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 12th minute. The Warriors answered with Yoder’s unassisted goal in the 22nd minute.
“Goshen’s unbelievable,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “They’re a real good team. I thought we played exceptionally well the first half. We knew in the second half they were going to come at us harder. I think we got tired.”
The Warriors beat Wawasee 7-2 and Angola 9-0 in their first two matches of 2021.
Mora tallied his three goals in the 42nd, 48th and 56th minutes. Valdez then connected on a kick that traveled about 50 yards from just in front of the RedHawks bench.
Westview visits Lakewood Park Christian for their next game on Thursday, while Goshen hosts Northridge Saturday to begin Northern Lakes Conference play.
GOSHEN 5, WESTVIEW 1
(Lightning-Shortened)
Goals
G — Antonio Hernandez (unassisted) 12th minute.
W — Jadon Yoder (unassisted) 22nd.
G — Edgar Mora (penalty kick) 42nd.
G — Mora (Alex Valdez assist) 48th.
G — Mora (A. Hernandez) 56th.
G — Valdez (unassisted) 62nd.
Shots on goal: Goshen 10, Westview 4.
Goalie saves: Goshen — Tomas Hernandez 3; Westview — Alex Yoder 4, Braden Rogers 0.
Corners: Goshen 3, Westview 1.
Records: Goshen 1-3, Westview 2-1.
JV score: Goshen 4, Westview 0.
