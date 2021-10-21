TOPEKA — Riding the high of a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the regional final over Illiana Christian last weekend, the Westview boys soccer team now prepares for a semistate matchup against the best team in Class 1A.
On Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Kokomo, the Warriors (15-5) will go toe-to-toe with Park Tudor (15-3-1) for a trip to state on the line against either Providence (14-3-3) or Cascade (13-5-1).
“We have a good idea of how they play and what they do,” said Westview coach Jamie Martin of Park Tudor. “They’re number one for a reason. They’re the real deal, and they’re a good team. So we know it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. … We’ll be the underdog I’m sure, but we’re looking forward to it.”
To get to this point, Westview’s fought tough battles in both the sectional and regional finals. A tight 1-0 win over Bethany Christian allowed the Warriors to advance to regionals before winning a wild 4-4 (3-0 in penalty kicks) thriller over an Illiana Christian team that had lost just one game all season.
It was an emotionally-draining game against the Vikings, but Martin’s been happy with the preparation in practice so far this week.
“Saturday was a mental roller coaster,” Martin said. “We’re down, we tie, then we take the lead in overtime. Then we give up the lead before finishing it off. So Monday, we took it easy at practice. Let them kind of choose what they wanted to do. Tuesday, we started to tighten things up, so they could focus in a little bit more. And on Wednesday, we went hard. We focused, I was in their face a little bit more. We were much more intense, and we’ll continue that on through (the rest of the week).”
A big key to this team’s run in the postseason has come from some of the veteran leadership on both the field and the sidelines. For this group of seniors, it’s the first time competing on the semistate stage.
“I’ve been trying since my freshman year just to win a sectional,” senior Jadon Yoder said. “And now to be winning regionals, it definitely feels special. We’re a good group of players, and we play together well because of our chemistry on the field. Looking at semistate, we feel confident we can do to (Park Tudor) what we did to Illiana Christian. That’s just the mindset right now.
“I think what separates us is that we don’t give up. We keep going with what we have. I think us talking, putting together good passes consistently and just staying focused is all it really takes to win.”
That consistent play on both sides of the field will have to be top notch against a Panther team that scores and defends at a high level. On offense, three Park Tudor players have scored double-digit goals this season. Senior Peter Dubie has 20, junior George Ferguson has 17 and senior Humza Raza has 12. Defensively, junior goal keeper Matt Bender has 56 saves. Overall, the Panthers have surrendered just 12 goals all season, including only three over the last 12 games.
How Westview can successfully attack a stout defense like that is with its plethora of capable goal scorers. Sophomore Teague Misner leads the team with 30 goals, complimented by Yoder in second with 17. Behind those two, there are five players who have scored at least six goals this season.
“One thing that’s a little different about us compared to a lot of teams is we have a number of people that can step up and score,” Martin said. “Obviously Teague scores a lot and everybody knows that, and if he’s not scoring then Jadon’s scoring. But for instance, this last Saturday, Abder Alrasheed comes out of nowhere and scores two huge goals. We just have lots of weapons that we can go at them with. If they want to push us outside, I feel confident out there. If they want to play us through the middle, I feel confident there. We just have lots of ways to attack.”
Coupled with both the necessary experience and the offensive talent, the Warriors have been battle tested this season during close games and now believe they can win any game no matter the circumstances.
With the added motivation of a state title game berth hanging in the balance, expect Westview to give Park Tudor one of its toughest challenges of the year this weekend.
“I think they think that they can win,” said Martin of his team. “We have the mindset where we can win, but we’re not going in overconfident. We know it’s going to be a war. And with soccer, one thing can happen, and it’s over. … But we’re definitely confident that we can play with them. It’s just going to take 80 minutes of hard work.”
