Last season, the Westview boys soccer team placed itself on a pedestal as one of the best local area teams. This season, with what the Warriors have returning, an even deeper postseason run may be in store.
Coach Jamie Martin’s group started 1-7-1 in 2020 before rattling off 11 straight wins, including a sectional final win over Bethany Christian, before falling to Kouts in the regional semifinal.
The Warriors should be strong offensively with the likes of star sophomore Teague Misner and seniors Gramm Egli and Jadon Yoder returning to the pitch this season. Misner scored a whopping 29 goals in 21 games last year, while Egli and Yoder each netted 10 goals in 2020.
While offense likely won’t be an issue for Westview, stopping opponents from scoring may be a concern for Martin and his coaching staff. Only one of five starting defenders return from last season in junior Braden Eash.
Bad defense hasn’t played a role early this season though, as Westview has won its first two games over Wawasee and Angola by a combined score of 16-2.
In Middlebury, Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar has just been trying to field a team after the mass exodus of seniors from last season.
The Raiders had a successful record in 2020, going 15-2-1. Unfortunately, their only two losses came to Plymouth — which cost them the Northern Lakes Conference title — and Elkhart in the sectional semifinal.
Nine of the 11 starters from that team are gone, with the Raiders returning only one dynamic offensive player, on paper, in Micah Wieland.
Early this season, coach Baltazar knew there’d be growing pains, and that was very evident after the team’s 3-0 loss to Chesterton to open the season. However, the Raiders took down Penn 3-2 on Tuesday, but then had another setback against Elkhart on Thursday, losing 3-1.
“We have some growing pains to work through,” Baltazar said. “Despite graduating most of our team from last year, we do return two-year starter Micah Wieland who is a proven goal scorer at this level. Our goal is to come together as a team and to work hard and improve everyday.”
Another intriguing area team that could see improvement from last season is West Noble.
The Chargers went 9-7-2 in 2020 with their season ending at the hands of NorthWood, who’d advance all the way to semistate.
Coach Abel Zamarripa is optimistic about what his team can be this season, as he should with the type of scoring threats the Chargers have returning.
One of the top scorers in the area, Henry Torres, is back for his senior season after scoring 28 goals last season. In support, Eric Galarza returns for his senior season as well after kicking in seven goals last year. Junior Josue Haro should also be a key member on the pitch after netting six goals his sophomore campaign.
“We expect a positive season,” coach Zamarripa said. “Returning from a tough season last year, we are motivated and ready to bounce back from it. There’s a nice blend of experienced and young players this year as we expect to challenge for our conference title and a competitive state tournament run.”
2021 BOYS SOCCER TEAM PREVIEWS
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Tony Janzen, 2nd season (5-11-2)
Assistant coaches: Brian O'Leary
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Beck Willems, Evan Brown; Juniors: Jordan Ross Richer, Avery Rusel, Justin Thomas, JJ Fleming; Sophomores: Tyson Chupp, James Lind, Shemaya Magatti, Jayden Schlabach, Luke Yordy
Other varsity players: Seniors: Ben Keyes; Juniors: Gabe Sanchez; Sophomores: Julian Torres-Enciso, Daven Molina; Freshman: Ayden Falcon
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have a good group of returnees. We have a core that played a lot of minutes last year and has a lot of varsity experience. I look forward to them taking another step this next year. The goal each year is to compete well in our conference and win a sectional title,” coach Janzen said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
(Info via MaxPreps)
Head coach: Shawn McCuen, 24th season
Assistant coaches: Steven Miller
Varsity players: Seniors: Jose Hernendez, Andres Dixon, Bryan Chavez, Parker Curtis, Gadiel Montiel, Ernesto Martinez, Emil Galeano; Juniors: Derek Gomez, Jaime Barajas, Gavin Miller, Austin Walter, Miguel Aguilar, Dominic Castillo, Issac Myers; Sophomores: Andy Galindo, Edward Hernandez, Aaron Makin, Hugo Sanchez-Aguilar, Parker McCuen, Hugo Loza; Freshman: Daniel Segovia
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Viratham Mounsithiraj, 18th season
Assistant coaches: Josh Snyder, Matt Bjorkland, Rusty Maust Emery, Tavi Mounsithiraj
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carlos Castaneda, Jose (Leo) Gonzalez, Arturo Hernandez Bryan Landi Baylon; Juniors: Eduardo Alvarez Barrera, Josh Cruz, Kovan Drenth, Edgar Mora, Alejandro Pedroza
Other varsity players: Seniors: Manith Kamalakanth, Arnold Flores; Antonio Hernandez, Andy Martinez, Isaac Rodriguez, Oswaldo Zacarias; Sophomores: Emmanuel Diaz-Ruiz, Tomas Hernandez, Cristian Munos, Julio Valdez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our expectation is to be above .500 this season. In the NLC, we are expecting to finish in the middle of the conference,” coach Mounsithiraj said.
LAKELAND LAKERS
(Info via MaxPreps)
Head coach: Lincoln McDonald, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Nathan Garcia
Varsity players: Juniors: Andre Guerrero, Ricardo Luna, Jandi Luna, Emmanuel Sanches, Oscar Montoya, Manuel Magallanes, Jeffery Mendez, Michael Carmona; Sophomores: Ricardo Flores, Max Cantreras, Ruben Hutado; Freshmen: Djay Guerrero, Armando Cruz
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Lawrence Baltazar, 7th season (75-32-10)
Assistant coaches: Vincent Baltazar, Micah Miller, Steve Frizzo
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Andrew Janatello, Gonzalo Bocanegra, Vincenzo Staltari; Juniors: Micah Wieland, Noah Zumuda, Carter Moeller, Isaiah Tallman
Other varsity players: Seniors: Diego Campos; Juniors: Brady Gawthrop, Brandon Lomas, Camden Gregory, Giovanni Perez, Jordan Weaver, Terell Miller; Sophomores: Will Martin, Jerry Miller; Freshmen: Dylan Springer, Bryce Black, Anthony Morales
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Kyle Dijkstra, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Egbert Dijkstra, Seth Douwsma, Brayton Taylor
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kaleb Eberle, Joey Eshelman, Aiden Schrock; Juniors: Luis Castillo, Alex Escamilla, Aiden Greenle, Joel Guzman, Trent Iwema; Sophomores: Carlos Alvarez
Other varsity players: Seniors: Michael Hahn; Juniors: Ethan Mestach, Camden Ransberger, Landon Weldy; Sophomores: Grant Miller, Trace Roa, Gifton Yegon, Solomon Yegon; Freshmen: Dominic De Freitas
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Finish top half of the NLC and win sectionals,” coach Dijkstra said.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jordan Sharp, 9th season
Assistant coaches: Sam Allbritten
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Caleb Celeveger, Ben Haines, Mason Possell, Avery Shutters, Sylvester Trujillo; Juniors: Isaac Hodges, Drew Williamson, Reuben Camargo
Other varsity players: None provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Warrior soccer is excited for yet another season to make a run at the very tough NLC. We’re also excited to host sectionals and are hoping to bring the trophy home!” coach Sharp said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Abel Zamarripa, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Barth, Jesus Macias, Emanuel Ibanez
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brian Diaz, Diego Flores, Henry Torres, Julio Macias Juniors: Axel Herrera, Cy Wolheter, Isaiah Lowe, Isaiah Lowe Sophomores: Alejandro Hernandez, Alexandro Liera, Bradyn Barth, David Mendoza, Josue Haro, Juan Ibarra, Victor Rodriguez, Jaime Pizana
Other varsity players: None provided
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
(Info via MaxPreps)
Head coach: Jamie Martin, 4th season
Assistant coaches: None provided
Varsity players: Seniors: Alex Yoder, Sean Nordman, Gramm Egli, Spencer Conatser, Bodie Martin, Zack Miller, Saleh Omar, Corey Johnson, Jadon Yoder, Abder Alrasheed; Juniors: Mohamed Aamer, Braden Eash, Ahmed Algaradi, Asher Bontrager, Evan Litwiller; Sophomores: Santiago Canellas, Braden Kauffman, Judson Hershberger, Sam Guiterrez, Teague Misner, Carson Brown, Caleb Bontrager, Braden Rogers
