MIDDLEBURY — There were two unbeatens in boys soccer in the Northern Lakes Conference heading into Saturday.
Only one remains.
That team is the Plymouth Rockies, who used two goals from sophomore Ivan Turcios to defeat Northridge, 3-1, in an NLC showdown in Middlebury. No. 12 (Class 3A) Plymouth is now 12-0-1 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the NLC, putting them in the driver’s seat for their first conference title in 24 years.
“We have a (boys soccer) banner up in the school and it says ‘1996,’ and I told the guys, ‘It’s waiting for history to be made. It’s waiting for you guys to make history. So, if you want to make history, go out there and do it,’” Plymouth coach Grant Masson said. “And we did.”
No. 3 (3A) Northridge falls to 12-1-1 and 3-1-1 in conference play.
“We just have to be cleaner, and we weren’t clean with the ball and didn’t finish our chances when we had them,” Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar said. “To me, that was a benchmark win for (Plymouth). They needed that win to kind of prove to other people that they’re for real. We’ll see what they do with it.”
Northridge played into the wind in the first half, something Baltazar said afterwards he regretting doing. Despite this, both teams had really good scoring chances throughout the first 30-plus minutes of the half.
A turning point came with 8:51 to go before halftime. Raider senior Cam Chappell was able to get past the Rockies defense and have a potential breakaway, but he was tripped up from behind. Baltazar argued that Chappell had a clear path to the net, which would mean an automatic red card for the Plymouth defender and an ejection from the game. A yellow card was given, however, and it remained 11-on-11 for both sides.
“(Chappell) was one-on-one to the goal and he puts those away,” Baltazar said. “He takes him down, and for him to only get a yellow card, it’s disappointing.”
Northridge received a free kick from just outside the box instead of a penalty kick, and Plymouth was able to stop the ball from ever reaching the net.
Plymouth then scored its first goal six minutes later, as Turcios received a crossing pass in the front of the net and buried the shot to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead at halftime.
“That was huge,” Masson said. “We knew that one wasn’t going to be enough. We knew that we had to score multiple goals to win this game and feel comfortable.”
A 30-second stretch in the second half all-but sealed the victory for Plymouth. With 30:41 left in the game, a deflection off a corner kick led to an own goal by Northridge, doubling the Rockie lead.
The Raiders were not fazed by this, though, and immediately countered with a scoring chance of their own. Senior Carter Stoltzfus drew a penalty in the goalie box, setting up a penalty kick opportunity for Northridge 23 seconds after the own goal.
Plymouth goalie Fernando Pacheco rose to the challenge of the moment, however, stopping Stoltzfus’ shot and keeping it a 2-0 game.
“That’s his second PK save this year,” said Masson of Pacheco. “Momentum wise, they had the momentum, they were attacking us, we were on our back foot. That completely shifted the momentum in our favor, and you could see our players spring back up.”
“Carter knows he can miss a PK,” Baltazar added. “It’s what, a 75 percent chance it’s going in, and he knows there’s a chance it’s not going in.”
Baltazar didn’t think the missed PK swung momentum, as the Raiders kept up the pressure for the next 15-plus minutes. They finally scored on a goal by Chappell, cutting the deficit in half with 18:31 to go in the contest.
Unfortunately for Northridge, their aggressive play cost them five minutes later, as Turcios was able to catch the Raider defense off-balance and score his second goal of the contest. While Northridge had numerous chances the rest of the game, they weren’t able to breakthrough.
The loss was the first time Northridge had lost a conference game since 2017. During that stretch, the Raiders had gone 20-0-3 against the NLC, including games at tournaments and in the postseason. With one week remaining before sectionals, Baltazar knows the focus needs to turn to preparing for the postseason.
“We’re not afraid of a little adversity,” Baltazar said. “We’re not afraid to say we weren’t good enough (Saturday). We’ll turn it around; we’ll be better and we’ll be ready to go for sectionals. That’s got to be our mindset, and that’s what it’s going to be.”
