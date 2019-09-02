GOSHEN — The Northridge Raiders were awarded a penalty kick late in their Northern Lakes Conference high school boys soccer match with the Goshen RedHawks Saturday night.
Raider senior Brody Gust made the most of the opportunity, drilling the ball into the back of the net for an eventual 2-1 win by Northridge.
The Raiders received the penalty kick when officials ruled a Northridge player was taken to the ground by the Goshen goalie in the box.
“My initial reaction to the call was how could our player pull down the Northridge player when he had the ball in his hands?” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “The situation we were in I would have been glad to end in a 1-1 tie, but to lose it like this how do I comfort my kids?”
According to Raider coach Lawrence Baltazar, this was the third successful PK of the season for Gust.
“Brody handles our penalty kicks. He is pretty much automatic,” the coach said. “If a player puts the ball on frame and hits it hard it is very hard to stop a PK.
“I’m sure Goshen didn’t like the call. We made an aggressive play and when you make aggressive plays good things tend to happen.”
Goshen under Mounsithiraj’s leadership is know for playing a possession game. The Raiders were ready for it.
“We knew coming in Goshen was good a possessing the ball. We held back and tried to hit them with counterattacks,” Baltazar said.
Northridge’s first goal came off a corner kick when senior Matt Janatello found the net at 20:40 of the second half to knot the score 1-1.
“We worked hard to get some corners,” Baltazar added.
Goshen had a 5-3 lead in corners and a 7-6 edge in shots on goal. Senior Cameron Graber made six keeper saves for the Raiders and junior Fernando Salazar four for Goshen.
The RedHawks got on the scoreboard first with a goal from senor Chris Lazano at 30:07.
“Lazano made it count,” Mounsithiraj said.
The Goshen coach was impressed with the play of the Raiders.
“Northridge is a phenomenal team. We played with them. The kids stuck to the game plan and didn’t back down,” Mounsithiraj said. “I’m so proud of my guys.”
The Raider defense was also impressive to the coach.
“Northridge is hard to score on,” Mounsithiraj said. “Their back four defenders play together so well. They move like they are attached by a string at the hip.”
Northridge improves to 5-1 (2-0 in the NLC). The Raiders travel to West Noble Tuesday for a 6:45 p.m. contest. The RedHawks (3-2, 1-1 in the NLC) are at Plymouth Thursday for a 7:45 p.m. match.
The JV contest ended in a 0-0 tie.
