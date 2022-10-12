GOSHEN — The rain, wind or cold didn’t seem to affect either Penn or Goshen in a Class 3A boys soccer regional semifinal contest Wednesday.
Despite less-than-ideal conditions, the Kingsmen and RedHawks put up a combined nine goals across the 80 minutes of game play.
In the end, it was the visitors who would prevail, as Penn outlasted Goshen, 5-4, to advance to Saturday’s regional championship on its home field. The Kingsmen will play Lake Central for the right to advance to the Class 3A North semistate game Oct. 22.
“I think we came up against a team that was better than us,” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “Overall, I think the way (Penn) played — skillful, composed, they finished when they had their chances. It was tough. It was a great battle, and I’m proud of my kids in the way they hung in there and fought. They just scored one more goal than us.”
The RedHawks seized momentum right away in the game, as 90 seconds into the contest, senior Josh Cruz took a pass from classmate Kovan Drenth and scored to send the home crowd into a frenzy.
The Kingsmen responded relatively quickly, though, as four minutes later, sophomore Andre Gomez found the back of the net on a left-footed strike from 30 yards out to tie the game.
“It definitely was very good,” said Penn coach Kyle Zaber of scoring quickly after Goshen did. “I think it helped to remind the players that, ‘hey, we’re still in this.’ My frustration was (Cruz’s) goal was almost a giveaway, in the sense that we didn’t stick to our game plan. … So, (Gomez’s goal) definitely helped out a lot.”
Penn then took the lead eight minutes later.
After a corner kick towards the goal went off the head of senior Andrew Widner, the ball found the left foot of junior Wesley Harper, who snuck a shot past Goshen goalkeeper Tomas Hernandez-Quiroz to give the Kingsmen a 2-1 advantage with 26:49 still left in the first half.
As the rain continued, Goshen searched for an equalizer. It would eventually come from Cruz, as he blasted a point-blank shot into the top-right corner of the net to tie it at two with 2:31 remaining before halftime. That would be the game’s score going into the break.
Penn made sure the tie didn’t last long in the second half. It took the Kingsmen just 41 seconds to regain the lead, as senior Nicholas Schnabel was able to get behind the RedHawk defense and score to quickly make it 3-2 visitors.
Like most leads in Wednesday’s game, though, it didn’t last long. About 90 seconds later, Goshen sophomore Hayden Clark was tackled in the goalie box while trying to score, awarding the RedHawks a penalty kick opportunity.
Cruz was asked to take the kick for Goshen, and the senior didn’t waste his chance. He fired the PK shot into the back of the net, tying things up with 37:44 showing on the game clock.
It would take Penn 10 minutes to take the lead once again. The Kingsmen’s fourth different goal scorer of the game, sophomore Noe Ferreira, wound up scoring this time, making it a 4-3 contest.
The first two-goal lead for either team then came with just under 10 minutes remaining, as Gomez book-ended his team’s scoring with a goal to make it 5-3 with 9:35 left in the contest. Both of Gomez’s goals came on kicks that were from longer distance.
“It’s something we talked about as a strategy for the game,” said Zaber of the longer shots his team took throughout the contest. “I know the guys can do it. They often remind me at practice — ‘Coach, look how good I am!’ I know they can shoot from distance and I know they have the quality within them. I think the guys were just feeling confident and were able to translate that into those shots.”
Goshen wouldn’t go down without a fight, as they’d get another PK chance after Drenth was fouled in the goalie box. Cruz scored once again for his team, cutting Goshen’s deficit to one with 4:55 remaining.
Despite a flurry of offense from the RedHawks in the final five minutes, Penn was able to hang on and keep its season alive.
“Excitement the entire time,” said Zaber when asked to describe the emotions of the game. “Gratitude as well for a team like Goshen. Coach (Mounsithiraj) is a fantastic human being. His players are always determined and well-coached … they force the best out of us, and we saw that (Wednesday).”
After scoring all four of his team’s goals Wednesday, Cruz finishes his season with 35 goals scored in 20 games.
“It’s phenomenal,” said Mounsithiraj of Cruz’s season. “With the schedule that we play, for him to score 35 goals is just unbelievable. That’s Josh, though. He gave 100% each game. You could tell that, even in the last few minutes of the game, he’s still sprinting to the ball. Proud of the way he came around this year.”
The RedHawks’ season ends with a 13-4-3 record. They won both Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championships for the first time since 2017 this year, which Mounsithiraj hopes can be used as building blocks for the future of the program.
“This is very important, the success we had,” Mounsithiraj said. “Hopefully, the underclassmen understand what it takes to do that and how fun it is and how amazing it can be. We had great leadership this year from Josh, Kovan, Eduardo (Alvarez) and Edgar (Mora) — just great leadership, really, from all eight seniors.”