SOUTH BEND — Fort Wayne Canterbury was content with going to penalty kicks. The Cavaliers got their wish, and they capitalized on it.
Canterbury sophomore goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi stopped NorthWood’s all-time leading scorer, Andre De Freitas, in the fifth round of penalty kicks to give the Cavaliers a 0-0 (3-2 PKs) victory over the Panthers in the Class 2A North semistate match Saturday afternoon at South Bend Saint Joseph High School.
NorthWood boys soccer coach Brad Duerksen joked afterwards that Canterbury was playing for penalty kicks “when the whistle blew at the beginning of the game.”
“They’re a very defensive-oriented team,” said Duerksen of Canterbury. “They actually came forward a little bit more than I thought they would, to be honest with you. But I thought with 20 minutes left in the game, they seemed content with sitting back a little bit more. We tried rolling up our outside defenders to get a little bit more offense, but just weren’t able to capitalize on it.”
The penalty kick session started out strong for the Panthers. Senior Sebastian Guillen scored for NorthWood, and senior goalkeeper Andrew Graber made a stop on Cavalier senior Zachary Tempel to put the Panthers up 1-0 after the first round.
Both teams scored in the second round to make it 2-1 NorthWood, but that’s where the Panthers luck would run out. NorthWood’s third PK shot hit the crossbar, and Canterbury scored on their next one to tie it at two. Anabtawi then made a stop on a shot from Panther junior Joey Eshelman, and Cavalier senior Daniel Martinez Moreno scored on his shot to put Canterbury ahead.
Since NorthWood shot first, it all came down to De Freitas. The shot was strong, but Anabtawi guessed right and made the save to advance the Cavaliers to the Class 2A state championship game.
“It stings to lose,” Duerksen said. “I fully expected to win the game. Felt like we had some opportunities here and there; just couldn’t quite do it. … I hate PK shootouts. I despise them. When we went to them, I looked to my coach and I said, ‘This isn’t going to be good either way.’ Win or lose in a PK shootout, I just don’t like it. But, that’s part of the game.”
Both teams had multiple scoring chances throughout the game, with none better than in the final two minutes of the second overtime for Canterbury. Cavalier sophomore Donovan Doolittle was all alone in front of the net, but Graber made a point-blank save on a shot to keep the game scoreless.
“Andrew Graber has been amazing for us all year,” Duerksen said. Graber only allowed 21 goals all season. “We were just hoping to get this game for our seniors and get down to state. We made a lot of history this year; we were hoping to make one more step. It just wasn’t meant to be today, and that’s unfortunate.”
NorthWood’s best chance at a goal came in the first half when Guillen made a run through the Canterbury defense. The senior took a shot from about 25 yards out and it was stopped by Anabtawi. The ball trickled off his hands, though, setting up for a potential rebound opportunity. NorthWood senior Kayden Newcomer crashed the net trying to score, but Anabtawi and another Cavalier defender were able to kick the ball out of bounds before Newcomer could get off a shot.
“I think it was the last 20 minutes of the first half going into halftime and the first 20 of the second half, I thought we were really playing the way we wanted to play,” Duerksen said. “Getting a little more of an offensive threat going. We couldn’t get it quite going.”
NorthWood’s season comes to an end with a 15-4-3 record. The program won its first-ever regional championship and featured the program’s two all-time leading scorers in De Freitas (162 points) and Guillen (158). Duerksen reached career win No. 200 with the sectional championship victory, the program’s seventh sectional crown in 24 years under the coach.
Eleven seniors graduate from the roster: De Freitas, Guillen, Graber, Newcomer, Chandler Bontrager, Ryne Flickinger, Marshall Beebe, Kyle Cripe, Kevin Newton, Nick Lechlitner and Cam Iwema.
“Phenomenally proud of these guys,” Duerksen said. “They’re just a great group of guys. It’s the best soccer team I’ve coached in 24 years, and that’s saying a lot. Not just talent wise, but the effort they gave; just their work ethic all year, their attitude. It’s just been a pleasure to coach them more than anything.”
