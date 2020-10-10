LIGONIER — The No. 8 ranked NorthWood Panthers boys soccer team shut out the Angola Hornets 2-0 to capture their first Class 2A sectional 20 championship in six years.
It was a productive, shutout day all-around for the Panthers, as the NorthWood girls soccer team also captured the 2A Sectional 20 championship earlier in the day in an upset win over DeKalb 2-0.
The NorthWood boys came into the game riding a three game win streak and kicked off the scoring early as senior Kayden Newcomer broke through a gap in the Hornets defense and booted a crossfield shot off of his left foot to the lower right corner of the goal to put the Panthers up 1-0 just inside the sixth minute of the first half.
“I thought Kayden did really well tonight, he worked hard," NorthWood coach Brad Duerksen said. "He’s kind of our unsung forward. I was happy with how he played."
The Hornets defense loosened briefly, allowing several shots on goal in quick succession between the 30-20 minute mark, but quickly battled back on the offensive side.
From there, Angola’s offense put the NorthWood defense on its heels for the remainder of the half, as the Hornets were able to increase their pressure offensively. Angola maintained possession for the majority of the final 15 minutes of the half, but were unable to capitalize with just four shots on goal.
“I thought that in the first 25 minutes of the game, we really dominated,” Duerksen said. “We kind of let up a little bit from there offensively and maybe struggled in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half."
Despite the lack of consistent offensive production, the Panthers led 1-0 going into the half.
The Hornets stayed aggressive on the offensive side to start the second half, maintaining possession of the ball for the majority of the first 20 minutes. The NorthWood defense held strong nonetheless, with senior goalie Andrew Graber making four key stops early in the half.
The Panthers struggled to produce offensively to start the second half, with just one shot on goal within the first 20 minutes, which came at the 30:44 mark.
NorthWood's scoring troubles ended on the foot of star forward Andre DeFreitas, who put the Panthers up 2-0 on a breakaway directional shot that floated just under the right side of the crossbar at the 16:29 mark.
DeFreitas’ goal ended up being the deciding factor in Saturday's contest, as Angola’s offense struggled to maintain possession down the stretch, producing just two shots on goal following NorthWood's final score.
“I’m happy for our seniors and our team, well deserved, they played lights out all season," Duerksen said. "It was a scrappy game, Angola played hard, and they’re a good team. You don’t win twelve games as a bad team. They (NorthWood) played hard, and it was a good win."
The Panthers coach was also proud of his team's defensive performance, as they came away with a shutout win for the second game in a row and the fifth time this season. Duerksen was also proud to mention that this sectional championship win is also his 200th win with his current coaching staff.
“It feels great to be champs; it’s been six years since our last one," Duerksen said. "I believe this is our sixth as a coaching staff. We haven’t had a win in a while, so it feels really special."
With the sectional championship win, the Panthers move to 13-3-3 on the season. Their next contest will be a regional semifinal matchup against Hammond Clark at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Mishawaka Marian.
SECTIONAL 20 CHAMPIONSHIP SCORING
Goals:
(N)- Kayden Newcomer (Crossfield) at 33:52 of the first half
(N)- Andre Defreitas (Directional) at 16:29 of the second half
