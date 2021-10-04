SYRACUSE — Sectional play got started in boys soccer across the area on Monday, and two teams punched their tickets to the semifinals in convincing fashion at Wawasee High School.
Both NorthWood and West Noble advanced to play each other in the Class 2A Sectional 20 bracket after upending Garrett and Wawasee, respectively.
The Panthers and Chargers were the better teams coming into each game, and they played like it after combining to outscore their opponents 15-1 on what was a wet and rainy night. NorthWood blanked Garrett 8-0 in the first game, while West Noble defeated Wawasee 7-1 later on in the second.
NORTHWOOD 8, GARRETT 0
After an up-and-down regular season for NorthWood that saw it finish just below .500, the Panthers played inspired soccer during their first game of the postseason. Early on, NorthWood put pressure on Garrett’s defense with multiple shot attempts that could’ve put the Panthers ahead convincingly within the first 10 minutes of the contest.
Nearly 20 minutes into the first half, NorthWood finally broke through, going up 1-0 off the foot of Joel Guzman. Nearly five minutes later, the Panthers capitalized once again with a goal scored by Dominic De Freitas at the 14:50 mark of the first half.
The goals kept coming later on in the half after Solomon Yegon kicked in two in a span of 32 seconds to push the Panthers in front 4-0.
“It’s really been starting to come together here at the end of the season,” NorthWood head coach Kyle Dijkstra said. “So we’ve had some good preparation to get ready for (Monday). The boys came out and they were ready, so that was nice to see. … I was worried in the beginning when we weren’t finishing some of the chances, but once we got going and got into the flow of things, it started to all come together.”
Any worries of a potential Garrett comeback quickly diminished after the first part of the second half was played. The Panthers went up 5-0 on a goal from Michael Hahn with 27:30 to go in the game. The Railroaders added to their disappointing finish by way of two goals scored on their own net during the contest, but with the way NorthWood was playing defense, those self-inflicted mistakes were basically meaningless.
NorthWood’s Bryce Knepp added the team’s eighth goal in garbage time to finish off his team’s dominating performance.
“We just focus on the next game now,” Dijkstra said. “We can’t focus at all on the (sectional) final. That’s how we played (Monday). We weren’t worried about Wednesday, we were worried about this game. We just have to keep that same mindset.”
WEST NOBLE 7, WAWASEE 1
Similar to the first sectional game on Monday, the Chargers imposed their will as the better team early against the Warriors.
Despite some early resistance from a scrappy Wawasee team, West Noble went up 2-0 within the first six minutes of play behind the amazing goal-scoring ability of Henry Torres. At times, Torres played like a man among boys on Monday night, as he’d outrace Wawasee defenders on both of his early goals.
Torres added two more goals later in the first half, including a shot made from the 20-yard line of the field, to add to his already impressive goal count this season. His night was done after putting the Chargers up 4-0 with 12:32 left in the first half.
“I thought we played excellent,” West Noble head coach Abel Zamarripa said. “It was just a culmination of all the hard work this team has put in. Obviously we’re not done yet. This was a positive note, and going into Wednesday, we’ve got some confidence. … One of the biggest challenges coming into this game was not being overconfident. We had to just respect our opponent. (Wawasee) coach Jordan Sharp is a smart coach, and he has good tactics. We knew we’d have to deal with that. But we came out and finished the job.”
In the second half, Eric Galarza joined the scoring spree by adding two goals within the first five minutes to truly put the game out of reach.
Wawasee did avoid the shutout halfway through the half when Mason Possell’s header bounced into the net, but any hopes of a comeback at that point were slim to none.
The Chargers (13-4) now will take on NorthWood (7-8-2) Wednesday, the same team that knocked them out of the postseason a year ago.
“Oh, for sure,” said Zamarripa of wanting to get revenge on NorthWood. “That’s always a thing. You always get rematches in soccer, and that’s going to be a good game on Wednesday. Defensively, they’re very organized. And I think it’ll be a matter of us being able to break that down. It’s going to be a challenge, but respectfully, we’re confident going in.”
