NAPPANEE — Fort Wayne Canterbury is the most storied boys soccer program in the state. NorthWood is making its first appearance this late in the season.
While the No. 8 (Class 2A) Panthers are the less experienced of the two teams, they are more than ready to take on the No. 19 Cavaliers in the Class 2A northern semistate game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at South Bend St. Joseph High School.
“It’s been special,” said NorthWood coach Brad Duerksen of the season so far. “What we’ve told our players is, ‘Hey, let’s win so we can get another week together.’ Just to be able to compete at the next level and having another week with these guys — we want to keep it going as long as we can.”
HISTORIC PROGRAM
Canterbury has been one of the most consistent and dominant programs since boys soccer became an official IHSAA sport in 1994. They won three state championships in the single-class system and have won four Class A titles since the multi-class system was introduced in 2011. They won back-to-back Class A titles in 2017 and 2018, forcing them up to Class 2A because of the success factor.
Along with state championships, they’ve won 19 sectional, 15 regional and 12 semistate crowns.
They’ve been led the entire time by Greg Mauch, who’s amassed more than 500 wins dating back to 1985. He was inducted into the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.
Duerksen is reminding his team that the past success of the Cavalier program doesn’t matter in the 2020 campaign.
“Everybody’s heard the name Canterbury when it comes to boys soccer,” Duerksen said. “So, we’re telling (our players) that this is a different year. We know we’re the only public school left in 2A, so we know we’re kind of up against it. … We’ve played against good teams this year already, so we’re prepared.”
This is new territory for the NorthWood program after it won its first regional championship this past Saturday against St. Joseph. After not having won a sectional title since 2014, Duerksen said winning that was the top priority this season. They also laid out other goals for the season, ones that seemed far-fetched to some of the players.
“I think when we set those goals, I think there were some players that didn’t believe,” Duerksen said. “Sectional was one and regional was another, and we said, ‘Why not go to semistate and state this year? I think we’re good enough.’ They’re believing it now.”
DYNAMIC DUO
The Panthers (16-3-3) have been led on offense all season by senior forwards Andre De Freitas and Sebastian Guillen. The duo has combined for 56 goals and 35 assists this season as De Freitas became the all-time leading scorer in program history. Guillen came up big in the regional championship game against St. Joseph last week, burying a penalty kick shot and assisting on the game-winning goal.
Guillen and De Freitas have been playing on the same team since they were in seventh grade and have both been four-year varsity starters. That chemistry is paying off in the postseason run NorthWood is on currently.
“He’s like family to me now,” said Guillen of De Freitas. “Everybody was like, ‘I’m better than him’ or ‘you’re better than him.’ But, it’s like, don’t compare us. We’re partners; we have to play together. We can’t argue; we have to work as a team and give it our all, and I think throughout the years, we’ve developed a bond.”
STYLES CLASH
It’ll be a contrast in styles Saturday, as the Cavaliers (12-4-5) are a defensive-minded team. They have only scored 36 total goals this season, while NorthWood has put 80 shots into the back of the net this year. Both teams have only allowed 21 goals total this year, though, meaning the offensive ability of the Panthers could be the deciding factor in the contest.
Duerksen said he’s watched five different game tapes of the Cavaliers. He commended both their defense and sophomore goaltender Saed Anabtawi, who didn’t allow a goal in regulation during a six-game stretch from Sept. 29 to the regional semifinal last Saturday. Anabtawi then only allowed one against Oak Hill in a 2-1 regional championship victory.
“We kind of know what their style is, and it’s, honestly, very similar to St. Joseph,” Duerksen said. “They’re very defensive oriented; very good keeper. Maybe one of the best keepers we’re going to see all season from what I’ve seen. … (practice) this week is a little more focused on Canterbury, but our mantra is we want to get better every time we step on the field. Our goal is to be better on Saturday than we were last Saturday.”
Guillen said he doesn’t like to watch tape of teams, so he hasn’t watched any of the Cavaliers.
“I don’t want to be watching tape and have fear that a team is better than me,” Guillen said. “I show up to the game and say I’m as good as all of these players, I’m confident and I’m going to play with heart and bring my all.”
The other Class 2A semistate game features No. 2 Guerin Catholic (14-1-2) taking on No. 1 Evansville Memorial (17-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Seymour. All semistate games can be streamed online via pay-per-view through the IHSAA Champions Network. The winner of those two games will compete for the state championship Oct. 31 at Fishers High School.
As has been the case all year, Duerksen said the key to victory over Canterbury will be the play of his seniors.
“They know what’s at stake, and that’s the beauty of it,” said Duerksen of his senior group. “They’ve worked hard. Ever since they’ve known what’s at stake, they’ve worked hard to make sure that they don’t lose, and that’s what we’ve depended on.”
