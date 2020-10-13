NAPPANEE — Usually by the time regionals rolls around for boys soccer in Indiana, teams have played upward of 20 games. That’s the case for the No. 8 (Class 2A) NorthWood Panthers, who are entering the Mishawaka Marian regional with a 13-3-3 record.
Their opponent in the regional semifinal, however, has only played five games.
That’s because NorthWood’s opponent — Hammond Clark — had most of its season canceled due to The School City of Hammond school board initially canceling all high school sports for the fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the school district reversed course Sept. 15, reinstating fall sports competitions. Due to a required number of practices needed before IHSAA competition, Hammond Clark was only able to play in two regular season games before sectionals.
Clark lost both regular season games, but won three in the sectional to win a sectional championship and enter the regional with a 3-2 record.
“They should be fresh,” NorthWood coach Brad Duerksen joked.
NorthWood will play Clark at 1 p.m. at Mishawaka Marian High School. The first semifinal game of the day features No. 4 West Lafayette (16-1) taking on South Bend St. Joseph (7-5-3) at 11 a.m. The two semifinal winners will square off for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Duerksen said he and the coaching staff watched the Pioneers’ sectional title win over Griffith when they got home from their sectional title victory this past Saturday. From what he’s seen on tape, Duerksen thinks his team could have an advantage.
“They’re a team that looks like they like to possess the ball a lot,” Duerksen said. “Didn’t see a ton of speed or individuals that stood out necessarily, but I thought they possessed the ball well. We’re kind of used to playing teams like that because we have a lot of teams in our conference that play possess-styled ball. We’re more of a counter-attacking team, so it kind of fits what we like to play against.”
The head coach also thinks having played more games than Clark will also work in the Panthers’ favor.
“I’d take 19 games over five any day,” Duerksen said. “I think we’re at an advantage in that sense. I would think you’re still, not necessarily knocking the rust off after five games, but you’re still trying to get your feet underneath you and figuring out what you do best. We’ve played better every week, so I would want that buildup.”
The Panthers won their first sectional title since 2014 last week at West Noble. They knocked off Lakeland, West Noble and Angola to win the championship. The victory over the host Chargers was sweet for NorthWood, as they had lost to West Noble in the sectional the last two years.
“It was a relief because we thought we had a shot at (a sectional championship) last year,” Duerksen said. “We lost some great seniors. We knew we’d have another shot at it this year, but you never know. Last year, it was a bounce here or there. So, it felt great (this year). It was nice to get back after a six-year hiatus there.”
“It felt great,” senior forward Andre De Freitas added. “We’ve been knocked out by West Noble the past two years, so it was great to just come into that sectional and beat them out.”
De Freitas has become one of the best players in NorthWood program history. He’s the all-time leader in points and is having a monster senior season, tallying 32 goals and 14 assists for 78 points overall.
He hasn’t been alone though, as fellow senior Sebastian Guillen has 23 goals and 19 assists, totaling 65 points. Together, the duo provides a lethal 1-2 punch at the forward position for the Panthers.
“Sebastian and I have been playing together for a long time,” De Freitas said. “We were both varsity players as freshmen, so me and him have been playing together for even more than four years because we played together in middle school, too. Me and Sebastian have a lot of chemistry and work well up top.”
NorthWood has won six sectional championships, but never a regional title. They hope they get to write a new chapter in program history Saturday.
“We’re going to have to ride our seniors, like we have all season,” Duerksen said is the key for his team. “We’re going to have to be carried by Andre and Sebastian up top and (forward) Kayden Newcomer and our goalkeeper, Andrew Graber. We’ve depended on these seniors all year and they’ve been wonderful leaders for us. It’s going to take coming out and working harder than the other teams.”
