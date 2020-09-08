SYRACUSE — It may not have been as pretty as Brad Duerksen would’ve wanted it, but his No. 11 (Class 2A) NorthWood Panthers won, 3-1, over Wawasee in Northern Lakes Conference boys soccer action Tuesday night.
“A win is a win,” Duerksen said. “It was sloppy. We have to put 80 minutes together this year. We’ve put 20 here, 30 there. Happy with the win; not really happy with the way we played. But sometimes you have to win games you don’t play your best at. And give them credit: Wawasee worked hard.”
NorthWood would score the first two goals of the game in the first half. The first came off a beautiful left-footed strike from senior Sebastian Guillen, who connected from about 20 yards out to put the Panthers ahead nine minutes into the contest.
“Just a beautiful shot,” said Duerksen of Guillen’s goal. “He’s got that in his arsenal and that’s why we tell him to shoot more. He’s scored a couple of them like that this year.”
Then, with 23:37 left to go in the half, sophomore Chase Duerksen was able to capitalize on a loose ball off a corner kick, scoring in a virtually empty net to double the NorthWood lead. Senior Andre DeFreitas had the assist on the play.
“They are actually really good friends off the field,” said Duerksen, referencing his son and DeFreitas. “They work together even outside of practice, so it’s definitely something that they work on together.”
Most of the first half of the game was played in the middle of the field, with neither team mustering a consistent scoring attack. Wawasee coach Jordan Sharp also credited NorthWood’s speed as a factor for the Panthers’ halftime lead.
“First half, we kind of struggled to get things figured out,” Sharp said. “They’re a tough team as they always are, and I felt like our guys maybe got caught in-play a little bit too much in the middle and weren’t playing the ball quick enough … this is the quickest team we’ve played against, closing down that space. Our guys, I don’t think, were quite used to that.”
The second half would be different, as the Warriors had more chances to score early in the half. It culminated with a penalty kick opportunity for senior Ethan Carey, who was taken down in the goalie box after a corner attempt.
Carey buried the PK to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 29:16 left in the game.
“Just told the guys to play a little bit quicker and to get the balls up into the corners a little bit better and to frustrate them a little bit more,” said Sharp of second-half adjustments. “Their style of play and level of play was a little faster, again, than what we were used to. So stepping it up a little bit.”
The final goal of the game would come with 15:01 left, as Guillen was in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net on a crossing pass from senior Kayden Newcomer.
Coach Duerksen said Guillen is a smart soccer player, which helps him be in goal scoring positions like he was on two occasions Tuesday.
“He’s got a high soccer IQ,” Duerksen said. “We try and get him the ball as much as we can with him and (DeFreitas) up top.”
Wawasee falls to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in NLC play. They host Lakeland in a non-conference affair Thursday.
NorthWood improves to 3-1-1 overall with a 1-1-1 conference record. They host Elkhart Christian Academy Thursday in non-conference action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.