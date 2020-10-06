LIGONIER — The No. 8 NorthWood Panthers dominated the Lakeland Lakers 9-1, while the West Noble Chargers edged out the Wawasee Warriors in an intense overtime matchup 3-2 in Saturday’s Class 2A, Sectional 20 boys soccer quarterfinals.
NorthWood (11-3-3) will face West Noble (9-6-2) Wednesday in a semifinal matchup at 5 p.m. Garrett takes on Angola in the second semifinal at 7 p.m.
NorthWood 9, Lakeland 1
What ended as a blowout win for the Panthers started off slow offensively, as both teams were held scoreless through the first 17 minutes before NorthWood senior Andre De Freitas put the first points on the board with a close crossfield shot off of his left foot that slipped into the right corner of the goal.
Fellow senior Sebastian Guillen quickly followed De Freitas’s opening goal with a score of his own, an over-the-middle directional shot that ducked just under the crossbar at the 20:52 mark.
The dynamic senior duo of De Freitas and Guillen would follow up the strong start by trading scores, with De Freitas picking up an additional crossfield score at 20:14, and Guillen tapping in a deflected pass at the 15:33 mark, making it 4-0.
That early scoring onslaught was just the beginning for De Freitas, who would go on to score three more times throughout the contest, twice more in the first half alone.
The score going into halftime was 6-0.
“The two of those guys (De Freitas and Guillen), in my 25 years of coaching, they’re the best that we’ve had here," NorthWood coach Brad Duerksen said. "They just keep it rolling.”
Guillen picked up his third score of the contest with a one-on-one directional shot after bursting through a scrambling Lakeland defense to start the second half, making the score 7-0 with 37 minutes remaining.
With De Freitas’s lone second half goal (which put the Panthers up 8-0) he tied the career record for most goals by a NorthWood high school men's soccer player.
Rounding out the scoring for the Panthers was sophomore Joel Guzman, who wrestled his way through a crowded group to tap in a late-game score with 9:45 left to play in the second half.
The Panthers defense held the Lakers to just eight total shots on goal in the contest, the first of which came more than 17 minutes into the game. After building a 6-0 lead going into halftime, the Panther defense kept up the pressure, only allowing one Lakeland score on a Mason Douglas tap-in just inside the 26 minute mark of the second half.
“I was proud of the way we got the result," Duerksen said. "Our seniors led us pretty well with Sebastian and Andre, as they have all year. We had a little adversity today, finding out we lost a few guys to COVID contact-tracing. Our starting center back was not here tonight, he’s going to be out for sectionals. I thought they overcame that adversity well. We started off kind of slow, but then got going as the game went on.”
Duerksen also acknowledged that the Panthers would have their hands full in their upcoming matchup with the Chargers on Wednesday.
The Lakeland Lakers finish their 2020 season at 1-16.
West Noble 3, Wawasee 2 (4-2 PKs)
The Chargers and the Warriors took this defense struggle to overtime and beyond, as the game ended on a quartet of clutch penalty kicks by four separate Chargers.
The Chargers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a penalty kick score at the 19:49 mark of the first half by junior Eric Galarza and a tap-in goal by Charger scoring leader Henry Torres at the 11:07 mark.
West Noble kept the lead going into the 2nd half and held the Warriors scoreless until the 12:52 mark when Niles Hodges put the Warriors on the board with a penalty kick score that drifted into the top right corner of the net, making the score 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining.
After a downfield push by the Chargers was halted, the Warriors reclaimed possession and quickly scored again, as senior Alejandro Alvare Alonso floated the ball just under the crossbar with 11:07 remaining.
Both teams would then remain scoreless throughout the remainder of regulation, as well as both seven-minute overtime periods.The game came down to a series of five penalty kicks for each team in a best-of-five kicking scenario.
The West Noble squad took advantage of two widely missed penalty kicks by the Warriors and shook off their 65 minute scoring drought by nailing four penalty kicks in a row to end the contest 3-2. Coy Wolheter, Victor Rodriguez, Henry Torres, and Eric Galarza all put up penalty kick scores on the Warriors.
Charger head coach Abel Zamarripa was impressed with his squad's leadership in the back end, specifically the abilities of Wolheter, who was excited to step up into the high pressure PK situation.
“He always likes to step up into those pressure type games and he always has a good showing in those," Zamarripa said.
Zamarripa credited the defensive struggles in the second half to fatigue.
“The second half was not the greatest showing of our defensive qualities," Zamarripa said. "We know we can do better.”
Coach Zamarripa is confident in his team's ability going forward in their upcoming matchup against the Panthers.
“We feel confident," Zamarripa said. "We know we have the quality definitely, it’s just a matter of sticking to the game plan and seeing it through.”
As the Wawasee Chargers season ends, they finish their 2020 season 9-7-1.
2A Sectional 20 Quarterfinals
NorthWood 9, Lakeland 1
Goals:
N- Andre De Freitas (Crossfield) at 23:42
N- Sebastian Guillen (Directional) at 20:52
N- Andre De Freitas (Crossfield) at 20:14
N- Sebastian Guillen (Directional) at 15:33
N- Andre De Freitas (Directional) at 6:00
N- Andre De Freitas (Directional) at 1:27
N- Sebastian Guillen (Directional) at 37:33 H2
N- Andre De Freitas (Crossfield) at 27:29 H2
L- Mason Douglas (Directional) at 25:26 H2
N-Joel Guzman (Directional) at 9:45 H2
West Noble 3, Wawasee 2
Goals:
WN-Eric Delazra (PK) at 19:49 (1st half)
WN- Henry Torres (Directional) at 11:07 (1st half)
WA- Niles Hodges (PK) at 12:52 (2nd half)
WA- Alejandro Alvarez Alonso (Directional) at 11:07 (2nd half)
WN: Final PK kick: Eric Galarza
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.