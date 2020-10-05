MISHAWAKA — Micah Wieland even admitted afterwards that he wasn’t sure if he was fouled.
The refs called it, though, and Wieland made the most of the opportunity.
The Northridge sophomore and Penn defenseman Joseph Shockey were both running after the ball in a 1-1 game in the final minute when a collision happened. Wieland went down to the ground, and Shockey was called for a foul. Since the foul occurred in the goalie box, Wieland was awarded a penalty kick.
As Penn coaches argued the call, Wieland stood near the ball and closed his eyes.
“Very nervous,” said Wieland was the feeling in that moment. “I’m going to be honest, most athletes are going to say, ‘No.’ But I was nervous. I’m on a team full of 16 seniors, and I’m a sophomore. I got their careers on the line there.”
Once the whistle was blown to attempt the shot, Wieland ran up to it and buried it with 49 seconds to go to give No. 5 Northridge a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Penn in the Class 3A, Sectional 4 quarterfinals Monday at Penn High School.
Even though he was only a sophomore, Raider coach Lawrence Baltazar had the upmost confidence in Wieland.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Baltazar said. “He was our fifth PK shooter in sectionals last year as a freshman.”
Both Baltazar and Wieland weren’t sure if a foul occurred, but they’ll take it.
“Yes, a little bit, to be honest,” admitted Wieland of being surprised the foul was called. “But I was, obviously, ecstatic once the whistle blew.”
“I feel for them on that call, but it was a counter-attack and we were going to the goal,” Baltazar added. “When you get into the box and you’re going full speed — (the ref) was calling everything, so I’m not surprised he got the call and it went in our favor that time.”
Northridge (15-1-1) will now face No. 10 Elkhart (14-1) in the sectional semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m. back at Penn High School. The Lions were 4-1 victors over Goshen in the first game Monday. The second semifinal Wednesday features Warsaw (2-10-3) taking on Concord (3-8-2).
COMPETITIVE GAME
Even before the Wieland heroics, it was a competitive battle between the Raiders and Kingsmen.
Northridge struck first with a goal from senior Carter Stoltzfus with 8:54 left in the first half to put the Raiders up 1-0. Penn would find the equalizer less than six minutes later, though, on a blistering shot from senior David Ross.
“Penn is a well-coached team,” Baltazar said. “They’re athletic, they’re skilled, they’re fast and they play hard. Not dirty, but they play hard. They play the right way, so it’s just a battle.”
Wednesday will be the first meeting of the season between Northridge and Elkhart after the scheduled game between the two teams was canceled.
“(Elkhart) looks very good,” Baltazar said. “I know they dropped a game 1-0 to Penn, but I thought their game against Goshen — Goshen had a lot of the play in the first half, and Elkhart took over in the second half. … there’s going to have to be other people to step up, otherwise that could be our last game.”
ELKHART TOO MUCH FOR GOSHEN
Baltazar’s assessment of the Goshen-Elkhart contest was correct, as the RedHawks dominated most of the play in the first half. Unfortunately for Goshen, they didn’t have anything to show for it, as three golden chances from sophomore Josh Cruz all went just wide of the net.
“It is frustrating,” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “It changed the dynamic of the game. … If one of those goals goes in, it would’ve changed the dynamic of the game.”
Elkhart then took advantage of a funny bounce on a shot from junior German Mendivil late in the first half to give the Lions a 1-0 lead at the break.
“If we don’t get out of the half with that goal at the end, I don’t know how the game turns out,” Elkhart coach Todd Sheely said. “We were not into it the first half — maybe the last five, 10 minutes. We came out very flat, they missed a couple opportunities and we did enough to stay in the game.”
Goshen tied the game up on a free kick from senior Fernando Quevedo with 32:22 remaining in the contest, but the tied margin didn’t last long. Seventeen seconds later, senior Naieem Bean put the Lions ahead for good with a goal of his own.
“You could tell that took the wind out of us,” Mounsithiraj said. “We’ve got to make sure we take care of the little things, and we didn’t take care of the little things and got burned.”
Elkhart added an own goal from Goshen and a tally from senior Andrew Argueta to result in the final score.
Goshen finishes the season with an 8-7-2 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.