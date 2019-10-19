MISHAWAKA — Northridge avenged its 2018 regional championship loss to Chesterton Saturday by beating the Trojans, 2-0. It was the first loss for No. 3 (3A) Chesterton since 2017.
“We felt like we had a good enough team to go all away last year, and they took it from us,” Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar said about Chesterton. “I had been thinking about that game every day for 365 days, and I wanted another crack at it. And, the boys made the most of the opportunity.”
Unfortunately for the Raiders, the win came in the regional semifinal. It was also the second game of the early slate of action at Penn High School Saturday, meaning the Raiders had a shorter break time than their opponent in the regional final, Lake Central. The Indians were 4-2 winners over South Bend Adams in the first regional semifinal.
The extra rest gave the Lake Central fresher legs than Northridge, allowing the Indians to upset the No. 10 (3A) Raiders, 2-1, in the championship match.
“To me, they had a little bit more in the legs than we did,” Baltazar said. “It looked like we were a little bit more worn out. I hate to even say it because I don’t want to make excuses … we made errors that were uncharacteristic.”
“Unfortunate for Northridge, let’s be honest,” Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater added. “Chesterton is a quality side, and they had to play them and they had a short turnaround. It’s part of soccer; I’ve been on both sides of this coin. So, I’m excited I was able to get a little bit of rest before I had to deal with (Northridge).”
It’s the 12th regional championship in Lake Central program history.
“This one’s sweet for a lot of different reasons,” Rainwater said. “High school soccer is up-and-down. … We’re just excited to be here. The kids played well.”
The Indians did all they could to slow down the quicker Northridge team. Lake Central had sophomore Trey Adams shadow Northridge junior Cameron Chappell all game, and it worked. Chappell wasn’t able to get much offense going for the Raiders.
“We knew they liked to play out to their wings, so we were going to force the ball to the center of the field,” Rainwater said. “So, we set our formation just a bit different than we did in the first game. Trey Adams walks out there — if anybody doesn’t notice that Trey Adams sits on (Chappell), then they’re not watching the game.”
The game remained scoreless until 62 seconds into the second half. A poor decision by the Northridge defense allowed Lake Central senior Rob MacNeil to find the back of the net, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.
Northridge found the equalizer 11 minutes later, as the Indians had a goalie miscue of their own. This gave junior Carter Stoltzfus the room to run up and kick the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net, tying the game at one with 27:45 to go in the contest.
“I thought when we got that goal, I honestly thought we would win,” Baltazar said. “We would regroup and win.”
MacNeill would score the game winner, though, 11 minutes after Stoltzfus tied it. Northridge had chances to tie the game late, but weren’t able to score.
Baltazar didn’t want to make the excuse of the schedule going against them, but he admitted it did play a factor in the championship game.
“I hate the setup,” Baltazar said. “It’s a quick turnaround and you have a couple extra hours of rest … it is what it is. We knew what the draw was, and I think we still could’ve overcome that. The soccer gods were not in our favor tonight.”
Baltazar also offered a suggestion to fix the regional setup.
“You have two teams that play on Wednesday,” Baltazar said. “In this format, you would say we play (South Bend) Adams on Wednesday, they play — because it’s right there, it’s an easy game — and then you play on Saturday. … We’ve talked about this before we lost. It’s not a fair setup. It’s just not.”
It’s the second-straight season Northridge (17-3-2) loses in the regional championship game. The Raiders will graduate 10 seniors from its roster.
“Our seniors were awesome,” Baltazar said. “When they came in as freshmen, I was just in my second year as head coach. We were down a little bit from what we had been … we won the NLC again and we won our sectional again, and it’s because of that senior group. That’s impressive because it’s very difficult to win our conference and very difficult to win our sectional.
“We’ll be forever grateful to them for that. They put us back in these situations where we want to be in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.