ELKHART — At Elkhart High School Wednesday evening, a pair of teams punched their tickets to Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional 4 championship.
In the first semifinal of the evening, Northridge outlasted Elkhart to beat the Lions in penalty kicks, 5-4, after a scoreless game through regulation and both overtimes.
The second semifinal featured a dominating performance from Goshen, taking down Concord, 3-0, behind a hat trick by senior Josh Cruz.
Goshen and Northridge will now go head-to-head for the sectional title Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Elkhart High School’s West Campus.
NORTHRIDGE 0, ELKHART 0 (5-4 NR in PKs)
The Raiders (12-4-2) were able to avenge their regular season loss to No. 16 (3A) Elkhart (10-4-2) Wednesday, in large part due to the fantastic performance by goalkeeper William Martin.
The junior made multiple game-saving stops during an Elkhart-dominated first half before closing the door on a couple OF shot opportunities for the Lions late in the second half.
“He’s been lights out all year,” said Northridge head coach Lawrence Baltazar of Martin. “He was in line to be our starting keeper last year, but then Diego Campos came in and ended up being an unbelievable goalie for us. Will handled that decision well. He learned from Diego, and he let it push him. And this year, he’s been awesome. He’s saved our butts lots of times this year.”
Neither team mustered up many chances to score in either seven-minute overtime period, leading to a penalty-kick shootout to decide which group would advance to the sectional championship this weekend.
Both teams converted on its first two PKs, being knotted at two a piece with Elkhart freshman Miguel Gallegos next.
Gallegos went right with his kick, but Martin’s extended arms were there to stop the attempt and give Northridge the upper hand.
“This was my first varsity season, so it was definitely electrifying,” said Martin of the moment. “It was pretty special to make a play in that situation. … I was surprisingly calm I would say. I wasn’t super nervous, and I kind of just felt at peace with the goal.”
Following Martin’s big save, the Raiders would secure the win by putting three-straight PK goals in the net.
Senior Carter Moeller hit the right corner with his shot, freshman Hayden Johnson was next with a kick to the left corner and freshman Antonino Porpiglia made it for five-for-five for the Raiders with a shot to the right of the net.
“I really felt like the pressure was on (Elkhart),” Baltazar said. “They beat us earlier in the season, and they were the ranked team. … I told them to go step up and kick it. If they make it, they make it. If they don’t, they don’t. The sun’s going to come up tomorrow regardless. Just step up and take it. That’s what they did.”
GOSHEN 3, CONCORD 0
The No. 17 (3A) RedHawks (12-3-3) and Minutemen (8-3-6) went toe-to-toe in a 1-1 tie during the regular season, and because of that, Goshen head coach Viratham Mounsithiraj knew some offensive adjustments would need to be made Wednesday evening in the rematch.
“I’m really proud of our boys,” Mounsithiraj said. “They were focused coming into the game, and that really showed on the field. … We worked all week on wanting to maintain possession offensively. We couldn’t be rattled, because we knew they were going to try to rattle us. We knew we weren’t going to have a lot of opportunities to score, but we really made it count when we had to.”
What better way to get the offense more involved than to let your top goal scorer get hot as early as possible.
Goshen senior Josh Cruz started his three-goal scoring spree with a shot to the right corner of the net with 10:50 left in the first half.
In the second half, Cruz found the back of the net again with 37:12 to go off of a brilliant assist from sophomore Hayden Clark before adding a third goal on a PK attempt with 7:49 left in regulation.
Cruz’s final goal of the game — his 29th of the season — broke the single-season record of 28 set by Lucas Bontreger in 2017.
“I feel amazing,” said Cruz of breaking the record. “I don’t even know how to explain it. I don’t have the words to describe how I feel right now. I want to be able to celebrate this record afterward and into the future. I want to strive for more, and I want whoever is going to break the record next to really work their butt off for it.”
With the win, the RedHawks turn their attention to the Raiders — a team they beat 4-3 on August 27th.
“We really got to keep our focus over the next two practices getting ready for Northridge,” Mounsithiraj said. “Our job’s not done yet. We’ll celebrate this one game, but this is sectionals, and it’s the last game that counts.”