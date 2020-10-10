MISHAWAKA — By scoring twice in the first 10 minutes, No. 10 Elkhart set the tone early and went on to a 2-0 victory against Concord for the championship of the IHSAA 3A Penn Sectional boys soccer tournament Saturday at LionsHead Field.
The Lions (13-1) went up 1-0 in the 6th minute when senior Andrew Argueta took a pass from senior Naieem Bean and fired it into the net from 20 yards out.
Elkhart got an unassisted goal from freshman Edbardo Cabrera in the 9th minute for a 2-0 edge on the Minutemen (4-9-2).
“We didn’t pressure their midfield and gave them time to pick their heads up,” said Concord coach Shawn McCuen of the Lions’ early scoring chances. “It was inevitable that it was going to happen at some point.
“I was proud of the way we came in the second half, fought hard, competed and did much better. We created (offensive opportunities). We missed a couple in the first half.”
Three of the Minutemen’s four shots on goal came in the second half. In the last 10 minutes there were strong shots by freshman Edward Hernandez and senior Yordy Amaya-Diaz turned away by Elkhart senior goalkeeper Carlos Alvarado, who split duties with junior starter Bryan Guerrero.
McCuen knew what Elkhart was all about. The Lions beat Concord 4-1 on Sept. 28.
“They’ve got speed up-top,” McCuen said. “They did a great job of doing a long switch across and getting us on the weak side. We have to pressure the midfield and we failed to do so. That was our demise.”
Graduation will take six Minutemen — Amaya-Diaz, Enruvent Requenes Rosales, Sebastian Zarco Ruvalcaba, Arik Schwartz, Isaiah Singleton and Jose Valenzuela.
Concord was seeking its 11th sectional title and first since 2016.
It was the first sectional championship in any sport for Elkhart in its first year of athletic consolidation.
“It’s pretty special,” Lions coach Todd Sheely said. “We had to stop playing a couple of weeks ago (because of COVID-19). We’ve only been playing for 15 days after a two-week lay-off.
“I think the boys understood that we’re lucky to be here. I knew coach McCuen would have Concord ready. Regular-season scores don’t matter, especially in this sectional. Everybody’s well-coached. The players are talented. We were fortunate enough to get a deflection early and that benefitted us.”
Sheely was pleased to see his team maintain its intensity and focus with a two-goal lead in the second half.
“It is human nature to let down, but giving up that goal to Northridge the other night and almost another goal late, the boys understood that we need to do a better job holding the game," Sheely said.
Elkhart advances to play Munster in the second semifinal at the Goshen regional next Saturday. The first semifinal features Chesterton vs. Plymouth at 10 a.m. The championship is slated for 7 p.m.
3A PENN SECTIONAL
Championship
ELKHART 2, CONCORD 0
Goals
E — Andrew Argueta (Naieem Bean) 6th minute.
E — Edbardo Cabrera (unassisted) 9th.
Shots on goal: Elkhart 4, Concord 4.
Goalie saves: Elkhart — Bryan Guerrero 1, Carlos Alvarado 4; Concord — Jose Martinez-Hernandez 1.
Corners: Elkhart 5, Concord 4.
Records: Elkhart 13-1, Concord 4-9-2.
