ALBION — Top-ranked Westview showed the way it likes to play.
The Warriors (17-1-1) put the possession game on display and posted the 15th shutout of the 2022 season in whitewashing No. 14 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 3-0 Saturday in the championship match of the IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 36 boys soccer tournament at Central Noble.
“This is my fifth year with the boys and I’ve been preaching possession for a long time,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “We like to pass and move, pass and move with 1-2 combinations. The boys did it well (Saturday).”
In taking the program’s 14th sectional title and third in a row, the Warriors led 3-0 at halftime.
Junior Carson Brown took passes from senior Mohammed Aamer and senior Evan Litwiller in the 14th and 38th minutes, respectively, for the first two goals, and Aamer added a penalty-kick tally in the 39th minute. Brown now has 10 goals on the season and Aamer 21.
“We just play Tic-tac-toe,” said Brown of Westview’s style which puts passes above excessive dribbling.
Aamer talked about his team’s offensive plan.
“We like to get the ball out wide from the middle,” Aamer said. “We have a very strong middle and control the middle very well. We cross (the ball) back and hope someone is crashing in. Our outside backs (Litwiller and senior Braeden Eash) sent big switching balls.”
Aamer said the Warriors used its possession style to protect its three-goal lead.
“We were in no rush to do anything,” Aamer said. “The pressure was on (Blackhawk). We just controlled the game.”
On a night when Westview doubled up the Sam Meyer-coached Braves in shots on goal 10-5 (6-2 in the first half), junior goalkeeper Valentino Cevese backed the Warriors’ 15th shutout.
“We knew coming into the second half we’re going to have to defend with our lives," Martin said. "(Blackhawk) is fast and they came at us hard and our defense stood tall.”
Said Brown, “Our defense is a big part of our team and we can’t win anything without them.”
Cevese made five saves (three in the second half). Braves senior keeper Aidan Gansert stopped seven shots (four in the second half).
Blackhawk (10-6-1) led the Warriors 5-4 in corner kicks (3-2 in the first half).
Among those creating offensive chances for the Braves were senior Mason Thompson and freshman Noah Wike.
Blackhawk was going for its seventh sectional crown and first since 2016. Westview is one step closer to its quest to repeat as 1A state champions.
Westview will now host No. 13 Bethany Christian in the 1A regional semifinal Wednesday (Wheeler plays at Marquette Catholic in the other semifinal). The two winners will then play in the championship game, which is slated for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Westview.
Class 1A Central Noble Sectional 36 Championship
WESTVIEW 3, FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 0
Goals
W — Carson Brown (Mohammed Aamer assist) 14th minute.
W — Brown (Evan Litwiller) 38th.
W — Aamer (penalty kick) 39th.
Shots on goal: Westview 10, Blackhawk 5.
Goalie saves: Westview — Valentino Cevese 5; Blackhawk — Adian Gansert 7.
Corners: Blackhawk 5, Westview 4.
Records: Westview 17-1-1, Blackhawk 10-6-1.