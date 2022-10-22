KOKOMO — Westview boys soccer coach Jamie Martin was short and simple with his analysis following Saturday’s game.
“They outplayed us,” Martin said.
“They” refers to Park Tudor, who ended the Warriors’ season with a 2-0 win in the Class 1A North semistate championship game at Kokomo High School. The game pitted the top two ranked teams in the Class 1A poll at the end of the regular season, with Westview No. 1 and the Panthers No. 2.
Saturday’s game was also a rematch of last year’s semistate encounter, won by Westview, 2-1 in overtime, on their way to winning the state championship.
Park Tudor (19-2-1) had revenge on its mind, and they were able to exact some starting early in the game.
Less than four minutes in, the Panthers were awarded a free kick from about 25 yards away from the net. Senior Francesco Nofrini lined up for the kick, and instead of taking a shot on goal, he passed the ball to a wide-open George Ferguson.
With a one-on-one run to the net, Ferguson took advantage and scored to make it 1-0 Park Tudor with 35:54 still left in the first half.
“We fell asleep,” Martin said. “(Ferguson) was part of the wall, and he peeled out of the wall and nobody ran with him.”
After the early tally from the Panthers, Westview (19-2-1) controlled most of the possession the rest of the first half. Playing with the wind to their backs, the Warriors were able to keep the ball in the Park Tudor half of the field.
Unfortunately for them, few good scoring opportunities came of it. The best shot from Westview in the first 40 minutes came when senior Bodie Martin’s right-footed strike rolled just to the left of the goal post.
“We just weren’t getting anything going,” Jamie Martin said. “I don’t think we got the ball out wide more than once or twice in the first half, and that’s what we want to do. It just didn’t click; it just wasn’t clicking for us (Saturday).”
Ferguson then took advantage of a nice bounce to double his team’s lead in the second half.
After a pass from a Park Tudor player bounced off the turf, Ferguson used his head to send the ball toward the net. It would go over the outstretched hands of Westview goalkeeper Valentino Cevese, taking another bounce after that before ultimately crossing the goal line.
With 36:15 to go in the game, the Panthers led 2-0.
While the Warriors mustered up some scoring chances the rest of the game, none of their shots could get past Panthers goalie Matthew Bender.
The loss ends one of the best seasons in program history for Westview. After winning the Class 1A state title last year, the Warriors came back this year and dominated most of its competition. They outscored their opponents by a combined 131-10 across its 22 games, and its only loss before Saturday came against Class 3A Northridge.
“We’ve had an unbelievable season; an absolutely unbelievable season,” Jamie Martin said. “We’ve broken so many records. We just went to semistate in back-to-back years. Nobody thought we’d make it here last year. I’m just so proud of our guys. Would I have liked us to win this and continue? Absolutely. But Park Tudor was a little upset about last year, and they came out and played hard.”
A total of 10 seniors will graduate from the Westview roster: Brady Yoder, Aiden Kohlheim, Brandt Norberg, Mohamed Aamer, Ahmed Alamari, Bodie Martin, Ethan Konkle, Braden Eash, Adrian Miller and Evan Litwiller.
“It’s been an incredible journey with them,” said Jamie Martin of the seniors. “I’ve known these guys for a long, long time. My son (Bodie) is in this class, and it’s just an unbelievably competitive class. This is by far the team that has the best camaraderie of any team I’ve been a part of, and it was because the juniors and seniors didn’t care who the juniors and seniors were. And that takes a lot when you’re a senior, but that’s how these guys were. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”