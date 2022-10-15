EMMA — The No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A played like it Saturday, as Westview dispatched of Wheeler, 7-1, to claim a second-straight boys soccer regional championship.
The Warriors (19-1-1) also keep their state title defense going for at least one more week, as the victory advances them to next week’s North semistate match.
“It feels really good,” said Westview coach Jamie Martin of winning a regional championship. “It’s about one game at a time and one day at a time, and this was the one in front of us. We just went out there and dominated from start to finish. … I thought this is how it would go, but you never know.”
Westview controlled the majority of the play Saturday on its home field. It’s constant pressure led to a goal in the first 10 minutes, as junior Carson Brown fired a shot between two Bearcat defenders and into the back of the net to make it 1-0 Warriors with 32:12 showing on the first half clock.
Seven minutes later, the lead was doubled on a goal from senior Brady Yoder.
The Bearcats (14-6-1) found its footing over the next 5-10 minutes of the game, firing off multiple shots that nearly went in. Freshman Harper Schaberg had one roll just to the right of the goal post, then freshman Tyne Vettickal had a point-blank shot that sailed just over the crossbar with 19:35 to go in the first half.
Fortunately for the home team, those would be the best chances Wheeler had to score until late in the contest.
“2-0 is a lead you don’t want to have — I mean, you want to have it, but it’s the scariest lead in soccer,” Martin said. “In the first half, when it was 2-0, they had a couple of chances. In fact, they should’ve scored that one that hit the crossbar.”
The Warriors would then create some more breathing room right before halftime. Senior Braden Eash delivered a perfect pass toward the net, and sophomore Nico Cochs was able to head it in past Bearcat goalie Spencer Schaberg to extend Westview’s lead to 3-0 with 1:42 left until halftime.
“I thought our guys played confident the whole game, but it made me feel a whole lot better,” said Martin of Cochs’ goal. “(Westview assistant coach) Ehren Misner and I talked about it at half: that was a huge goal.”
Westview scored on another header six minutes into the second half, this time from Yoder on an assist by senior Evan Litwiller.
It seemed as if the game was destined to end 4-0 until a barrage of goals happened from the 14:25 to 9:55 mark of the second half. Junior Braden Kauffman scored first for Westview, followed by a goal from junior Braden Rogers two minutes later. Wheeler’s Owen Missey prevented the shutout with a tally 62 seconds after Rogers, only for Cochs to add another 65 seconds after Missey’s goal.
Martin explained how they were able to minimized Wheeler’s scoring chances throughout the contest.
“They’re a kick-and-run team and we’re a possession team, and we didn’t let them loose,” Martin said. “Once again, our back four (defensemen) just dominated.”
Maybe more impressively Saturday was that Westview played without their leading scorer in Teague Misner. The junior suffered a high ankle sprain in last Saturday’s sectional championship victory over Blackhawk Christian, and he didn’t start in the regional semifinal against Bethany Christian Wednesday.
Misner was called upon with 13 minutes left against the Bruins, battling through the pain to score the game’s lone goal — his 40th of the season — with four minutes remaining in the contest. Since Westview built an early cushion Saturday, though, his services weren’t needed.
“He could’ve played (Saturday) if Ehren and I felt like he needed to,” Martin said. “But since we started off like we did, he gets to rest for a complete week now. He should be ready for next week.”
The win for Westview sets up a rematch from last year’s Class 1A North semistate game between the Warriors and No. 2 Park Tudor (18-2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at Kokomo High School. The Panthers knocked off No. 4 Faith Christian, 3-0, in its regional title game Saturday afternoon.
In last year’s contest, Westview upset the then-No. 1-ranked Park Tudor team, 2-1 in overtime. Brown scored the decisive goal for his team with 2:26 remaining in the second overtime period. The Warriors then went on to beat Providence six days later to reign as Class 1A state champs.
“Last year, we were the underdogs, and it was easier for others to go into a game not worrying about us,” Martin said. “Now, we have a ginormous target on our back. The boys are carrying themselves very well and are playing with composure.”