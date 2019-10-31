GOSHEN — Although it’s disputed which schools played the first high school boys soccer game in Indiana, there’s no argument over what the first conference was: the Northern Indiana Soccer Conference.
Fifty years later, the conference continues to produce some of the best teams in Indiana.
Bethany Christian, Argos and Culver Military Academies (CMA) all claim to have started playing boys soccer in 1963, although the records indicate Bethany’s first season was 1966. Regardless, those three schools were the first three to play boys soccer in Indiana. After a few years, the athletic directors at the schools knew they wanted to form a conference.
“There weren’t many public schools, at the time, playing soccer,” Dan Bodiker, who was the Bethany Christian athletic director at the time, said. “Argos, ourselves and Culver were the three that really played it. And, because we played each other, then a couple of other schools thought about it and joined us, and we had five or six and started the conference.”
In 1969, the NISC was born with six charter members: Bethany Christian, Argos, CMA, Divine Heart Academy, LaLumiere and Westview.
Gene Snyder, who was the Argos boys soccer coach when the conference started, said it changed the way schools treated the sport.
“Starting this conference, it got not only the schools that were involved in it more interested in soccer, but it also got other schools involved,” Snyder said. “Other schools started thinking soccer was important. They started conferences, stuff like that. And before, it was just playing the game and that’s it. Kids got more enthused about it because they were working towards something.”
MR. DO-IT-ALL
Bodiker, 77, did just about everything for Bethany Christian athletics during his time at the school. He coaches boys soccer from 1966-1997, compiling a 326-135-39 record. He led the Bruins to five NISC championships, two (unofficial) state championships in 1971 and 1972 and took the 1986 team to the semifinals of the Indiana State Soccer Association (ISSA) state tournament.
Bodiker was also the athletic director and coached the inaugural four sports at Bethany: boys soccer, boys basketball, girls basketball and baseball. He also was a teacher at the school.
“Did I ever sleep? Once in a great while,” Bodiker said. “In fairness, athletics back in the 60s and early 70s was not what it is now. Going to scout all of those teams and all of that — most of it wasn’t done. You couldn’t do anything in the summers with the players. So, it’s just a different bear now.”
Snyder, 80, served in a similar role with Argos. He coached boys soccer from 1965-1982 and was the school’s athletic director from 1974-1994. He also coached boys basketball, girls basketball and baseball at different times as well.
During his time as boys soccer coach, the Dragons won the ISSA state championship in 1976 and 1978. Snyder was quick to give credit to one of his longtime rivals for his success, though.
“I learned a lot of soccer from Dan Bodiker,” Snyder said. “Some of the things he used on his team, I kind of stole from him. I learned a lot from playing Bethany, is what I’ll say.”
CONFERENCE HISTORY
Argos won the inaugural NISC title, with CMA finishing second. The two schools would finish first or second every year until 1986 when Fort Wayne Canterbury — who was a member from 1986-1988 — ended the Dragons and Eagles’ reign atop the conference.
Other members of the conference through the years were Concord (1986-1988), Culver Community (1990-2010), Fort Wayne Christian (1983-1987) and Lakeland (1980-1983, 1992-1996).
Of the three original members, only Argos, Bethany and CMA remain. Divine Heart Academy left in 1977, LaLumiere 1994 and Westview 2001. Of those three, only Westview ever won a conference championship (two — 1998 and 1999).
There are still six members currently in the conference. Along with the original three, Elkhart Christian, South Bend Trinity and Lakeland Christian play in the NISC. Elkhart joined in 1990, Trinity in 1992 and Lakeland Christian 2003. Trinity won conference titles in 2003 and 2006, while Lakeland Christian won in 2004.
Overall, Argos has the most NISC titles at 21, including this year. Bethany Christian is at 12 and CMA 11.
RECENT SUCCESS
While the NISC found state championship success under the ISSA, it was never able to breakthrough once the Indiana High School Athletics Association (IHSAA) made boys soccer an official sport in 1994-95. That is, until this year.
Argos is playing for a Class 1A state championship Friday against Indianapolis Lutheran at 8 p.m. at Fishers High School. It’s the first time the Dragons have played for a state title since their last championship in 1978.
As part of their journey to the state championship game, Argos defeated Bethany Christian in the regional finals. After the game, Bruins coach Hank Willems knew a chance at a state title of their own probably slipped through their fingers.
“When they won, Todd (Van Der Weele) — the coach at Argos — he also really felt that that was a state championship game,” Willems said. “We both felt like we had the ability to go on and win a state championship. So, if it can’t be us, Todd is a very good friend, I respect him, and we’re definitely rooting for them.”
Willems has experienced the NISC as both a player and coach. He played for the Bruins from 1985-88 and is in his second stint as head coach of Bethany (2006-2011, 2017-present). Willems says the quality of the conference, especially in recent years, has made it one of the best in the state.
“It adds some excitement in some games that might otherwise not be as big,” Willems said. “A conference championship, I have felt for most of my years that I’ve coached here, has been more difficult to obtain than a sectional championship. Take this year, for instance: every school in our conference was ranked at some point or at least received votes. So, our conference has always been challenging.”
At 50 years old, the NISC is still going strong. Snyder is happy to see it thriving.
“I wasn’t even sure I’d be around by now, but yeah, it’s still exciting,” Snyder said.
