EMMA — Westview junior Teague Misner played just 13 minutes of Wednesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal against Bethany Christian, but that was plenty of time for the high-profile goal scorer to be a game changer late against the Bruins.
Nursing a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday’s sectional championship against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Misner was in street clothes for a majority of the rain-soaked slugfest between the Warriors and Bruins.
With around 13 minutes left in the second half, and the contest still scoreless, Misner decided to give it a go.
The junior instantly made a difference, getting a couple shots near the goal and putting a ton of pressure on Bethany’s defense down the stretch.
Eventually, that pressure would lead to a score by Misner off an assist from junior Carson Brown with 4:11 to play to help Westview edge Bethany, 1-0, and move on to this weekend’s Class 1A regional final.
“Teague didn’t start the game because of his high-ankle sprain,” Westview head coach Jamie Martin said. “We were hoping to rest him all night, but it got to the point where we needed him. The doctor told him he can’t hurt it more and that he’s just going to have to play through the pain.
“He managed to step in and he did what he does. I mean, the kid’s a scoring machine. We put him in there, and he managed to get two or three shots right away. What he did was incredible.”
“Teague’s been haunting us for years,” Bethany head coach Tony Janzen added. “I think he’s scored at least one goal every time we’ve played them in the last three years. He didn’t play at all for the first 70 minutes or so of the game, and that was obviously to our advantage early.”
The Bruins (11-9) didn’t look rattled playing on the road against the defending state champion Warriors (18-1-1).
Bethany played with energy, and that allowed the Bruins defense to keep Westview’s other strong scorers like senior Mohamed Aamer (21 goals this season) and sophomore Nico Cochs (11 goals) out of the net during the first half.
While the Bruins defense was strong, scoring chances on the other side of the pitch were few and far between during what became a very wet game as Wednesday night went on.
“I just felt we were kind of missing something,” said Janzen of his team. “We weren’t connecting on our passes like we normally do. They really had us working hard defensively, and you could just see (Westview)’s confidence growing as the game went on.”
Despite a strong offensive effort from the Warriors late in the first half, both teams went into the break tied at zero.
In the second half, as the rain continued to pick up, so did Westview’s aggression, offensively.
Both senior Evan Litwiller and Cochs had shots on goal within the first 10 minutes, but a strong effort from Bethany goalkeeper Jacoby Reinhardt kept things scoreless.
Aamer had multiple good looks midway through the half as well, and once Misner came in around the 13-minute mark, he had two shots around the net that missed before he finally put a goal in for the Warriors with a little over four minutes to play.
“I felt like we had a lot of good chances (before Misner’s goal),” Martin said. “Obviously the weather slowed down a lot for us, but either way, it was a very incredible win for us.”
The Bruins had some late looks near the goal off the foot of senior Jordan Ross Richer during the final minute of the contest, but a defensive deflection and a save by Westview junior goalkeeper Valentino Cevese helped secure the regional semifinal win for the Warriors.
“I’m proud of my team for their effort,” Janzen said. “Even after Misner’s goal, we took it to the other end and had a couple more chances. … It’s been a really great season with these guys, and they’ve improved a lot over the course of the year.”
After the narrow victory, Westview will look to win a second straight regional title Saturday afternoon when it hosts Wheeler (14-5-1) after the Bearcats defeated Marquette Catholic, 2-0, Wednesday night.
“I’m glad we had that type of game,” said Martin of Wednesday night’s win over Bethany. “I think that’ll help prepare us for the rest of the postseason. To move forward now, it’s going to be tough. ... These are the games that make you better.”