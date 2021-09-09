LIGONIER — West Noble kept on trying to score the tying goal, but hadn’t been able to find the back of the net with 15 minutes remaining in the contest.
A minute later, the Chargers broke through and tied it. Eleven minutes after that, they won it.
Senior Brian Diaz scored the game-tying goal with 13:58 showing on the clock, then senior Henry Torres tallied the game winner with 2:41 remaining to give the Chargers a 2-1 over Bethany Christian Thursday evening in boys soccer action at West Noble High School.
“The biggest thing was patience for us because it’s easy to get frustrated when you have a team so disciplined and so defensive (like Bethany Christian),” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “They were holding us down pretty well, but we stayed patient, stayed positive and we were able to break through there at the end.”
West Noble had a different lineup at the beginning of the game, not starting regular starters like Torres, senior Julio Macias and senior Eric Galarza. Zamarripa said the move was to get some of the more inexperienced players on the team starting experience.
“I just think it was more so rotational just to get some of the younger guys some experience in these tougher games,” said Zamarripa of the lineup change. “We have a young team; well, it’s a good mix, and I think getting some of those younger guys some of those minutes allows them to amp up their level of play. That was just the thought process behind it.”
Bethany Christian coach Tony Janzen noticed the different lineup from the Chargers and urged his team to play aggressive as the opening whistle blew. His players listened, as the Bruins scored less than two minutes into the game.
A corner kick from junior Justin Thomas soared toward the front of the goal box, and senior Beck Willems went up to head it. Willems didn’t hit it too hard, but the ball still fell right to the feet of sophomore Tyson Chupp, who buried a shot past the West Noble goalkeeper to give Bethany a 1-0 advantage just 1:58 into the contest.
Playing with the wind to their back in the first half, the Bruins threatened to score more goals in the ensuing 15 minutes of the game. Once the regular Charger starters came in midway through the half, though, the tide started to turn in favor of the home team.
“We kind of saw their starting lineup and knew they were missing a couple of guys to start the game, and so we felt like we could pressure a little bit more,” Janzen said. “And then as those guys worked into the game … we had to be a little more conservative and be more defensive when they were on the field.”
West Noble had numerous chances to tie the game in the first half, but couldn’t find the equalizer. They then had even more chances early in the second half with the wind to their advantage, but Bethany goalkeeper Evan Brown was up to the challenge. The Bruins senior made 10 saves in the contest, doing everything he could to keep the Chargers off the scoreboard before West Noble ultimately found the back of the net twice.
Janzen gave Brown credit for his effort, as well as the way his team played defense throughout the game.
“Evan has made huge steps over the last year and has just been so solid for us this year,” Janzen said. “He’s a guy that we need to be rock-solid, and he has been. We’ll hope that continues, and the defense trusts him a lot. This defensive group has been together now … this is their second year together, and they know how to play. They know how to play well together and they trust Evan.
“We got to keep improving in other aspects of the team; possession and attacking both need to improve to get where we want to be by the end of the season.”
Bethany Christian falls to 2-4 on the season with the loss. Their next game is this Tuesday at Goshen.
West Noble improves to 4-3 with the victory. After suffering a tough 3-2 loss to Central Noble Tuesday, getting back in the win column felt good for Zamarripa.
“It’s like any sport: it’s really about the momentum,” Zamarripa said. “So, when you get a good result after a tough loss like that (against Central Noble), it just helps you going into the next game. You can just take it one game at a time and do the best we can.”
The Chargers next game is against their other county rival, East Noble, at home this Saturday.
