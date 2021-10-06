GOSHEN — With a team as technically sound as Penn is, Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj knew his club would have a tall task in trying to beat the No. 6-ranked Kingsmen.
Although the RedHawks stayed either tied or within one goal for most of the game, Penn eventually wore out Goshen and won, 4-1, in the Class 3A, Sectional 4 boys soccer semifinals Wednesday at Goshen High School.
“They’re just, tactically, so gifted,” said Mounsithiraj of Penn. “All of them can pass the ball. And, it’s just the little things — the pace of the pass, the weight of the pass. You can tell they’re just very good. Even if we played our best game (Wednesday), I doubt it would’ve beaten them. That’s how good they are.”
The Kingsmen maintained possession of the ball for the majority of the game, which was evident by its 15-3 advantage in shots on goal.
“I know my boys are very technical, so yeah, I thought we could possess, and they did a very good job of it,” Penn coach Kyle Zaber said.
Penn took a lead less than seven minutes into the game on a goal that was scored by junior Braden Murphy and assisted on by sophomore Carter Utz.
In the ensuing four minutes of the game, though, Goshen controlled possession. They wound up with four-straight corner kick opportunities in a 90-second span, with the last one resulting in a goal from junior Edgar Mora off a pass from junior Arturo Hernandez. This knotted the game up at one with still 30:44 still remaining in the first half.
The game was only tied for 11 minutes, as the Kingsmen went ahead for good on a bullet of a shot from senior Conner Slabaugh, giving Penn a 2-1 lead with 19:01 left in the first half. It would remain a 2-1 game until halftime.
“Our kids, when we’re behind, the urgency is there,” Mounsithiraj said. “If we just didn’t let them score, we might have had a chance at the end to push it. But after they scored a second one, then I knew that this was going to be tough. I knew they were going to possess.”
What Mounsithiraj thought would happen was what exactly played out, as Penn possessed the ball for the majority of the second half. They would finally extend their lead with 15 minutes remaining, as a corner kick from sophomore Mateus DeJesus curled toward the net and somehow found its way across the goal line amongst a sea of bodies.
“I would say 3-1 is what made me more comfortable,” Zaber said. “2-1 was a little too close for my comfort, but I think it does a good job just being able to help the guys say, ‘Hey, we can score and keep going after them, keep to our game plan. Eventually, the ball’s going to drop,’ and it did.”
Penn’s final tally came with 4:47 to go on a free kick from freshman Noe Ferreira.
The RedHawks were coming off a 4-2 overtime win over Concord in the sectional opener Monday, which was the program’s first postseason victory since 2017. Mounsithiraj felt like that victory may have worn his team down too much for Wednesday’s contest with the Kingsmen.
“A game like this, you have to, mentally, be in it, and you could tell our guys were mentally drained,” Mounsithiraj said. “I know they want to do it, but they couldn’t. When you’re playing against a tough team, and after such an emotional, big win Monday night — that was my biggest worry (the mental part), not the physical part. … I wish we would’ve had a couple of days in between games; I think that would’ve helped, in terms of the recovery. Not just the physical recovery, but the mental recovery.”
Goshen finishes the 2021 season with a 7-10-1 record.
Penn improves to 15-2-2 and will play No. 8 Elkhart in the Sectional 4 championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Goshen High School. Elkhart beat Warsaw, 3-0, in the second semifinal game Wednesday.
