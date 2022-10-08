ELKHART — It had been a long five years without a sectional championship for the Goshen boys soccer program.
The 2022 team was determined to end the drought. They did just that Saturday at Elkhart High School.
Two first-half goals from senior Josh Cruz set the tone, then two more tallies in the second half — one from senior Kovan Drenth, and the other from sophomore Hayden Clark — was plenty of offense for the RedHawks in a 4-0 victory over Northridge in the Class 3A, Sectional 4 title game. It’s the programs sixth sectional title all-time.
“It means a lot to these guys,” said Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj of winning the sectional title. “They always ask, ‘Hey, how was the 2017 team? How the 2014 team? What were they like?’ In the last couple of years, these seniors now were on the varsity as sophomores, and so I told them, ‘It’s about experience. It’s about composure. And it’s about working hard in practice.’ And I think, in the middle of the season, we made some adjustments and they started being a little more committed to practice.”
Goshen (13-3-3) put the pressure on the Raiders (12-5-2) from the start, having multiple scoring chances in the first couple of minutes of the game. That relentless ultimately paid off in a goal from Cruz, who weaved his way through the Northridge defense and connected with a left-footed strike to make it 1-0 with 34:27 still left to play in the first half.
The Raiders’ best chances to score came across a 10-minute stretch in the middle of the first half. They had 2-3 shots right in front of the net around the 22-minute mark, as senior Noah Zmuda, senior Micah Wieland or freshman Julius Esquivias all couldn't find a shot past Goshen goalkeeper Tomas Hernandez-Quiroz.
Wieland then had another golden opportunity 10 minutes later. He was fouled just outside the goalie box, setting up a free kick from about 20 yards out. The senior sent a left-footed strike towards the net, and the ball appeared to maybe cross the line. While part of the ball did touch the white line, all of it did not cross as Hernandez-Quiroz stopped just enough of it to prevent the game from being tied 1-1 at the time.
“I thought it was in,” Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar said. “It hurt a little bit, but at the same time, we needed three more of them after that.”
Cruz’s second goal came when Clark passed the ball up to him, with the senior just getting enough on it to send it past the Northridge goalkeeper to double the RedHawks’ lead with 8:12 left in the first half.
Cruz now has 31 goals scored on the season, which includes seven during the three sectional games his team played.
“We know we’re going to rely on Josh Cruz,” Mounsithiraj said. “He’s just come through every game. Something’s different about him this year where he’s found a way to get shots off, and the second goal was phenomenal — I don’t know how he got his foot on that. He brings a lot of energy to us on offense and makes things happen. It requires two or three (defenders) to mark him every time.”
Drenth’s second half goal came with 32:43 left on an assist from Cruz. Clark then scored with 21:35 to go in the game, also on a pass from Cruz.
With the end of the Northridge season comes the end of the career of Wieland, who fell one point short of tying the program’s all-time career points mark set by 2021 grad Cam Chappell. Wieland finishes with 160 points, while Chappell had 161.
“He’s just a class-act kid,” said Baltazar of Wieland. “At the end of the day, just the lessons you learn from this sport, it goes beyond the wins and losses. It’s learning about working with others, pushing yourself to be the best and being a leader, and that’s what Micah did for us. … He’s one of the best players we’ve ever had, but more importantly, he’s a fantastic leader. He’s a good person, and he’s going to go on from here and do good things.”
No. 17 (Class 3A) Goshen now gets to host No. 15 (3A) Penn (11-4-4) in a regional semifinal this Wednesday. The Kingsmen beat South Bend Adams, 2-1, in the Sectional 3 championship game Saturday night.
Goshen and Penn played about two weeks ago on Sept. 27, with the Kingsmen prevailing 5-3.
“I’m not pleased with (just a sectional title); I want more,” Cruz said. “… I feel like (playing at home) will give us some extra motivation. I feel like we’re going to come out hungry and want it because, in the previous game, we lost to Penn at home. Hopefully, we can show them what Goshen is made of this time.”