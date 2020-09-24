GOSHEN — The Goshen boys soccer team has played more disciplined lately, and the results are showing on the scoreboard.
The RedHawks completed their fourth-straight shutout Thursday with a 1-0 victory over the Warsaw Tigers in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup. Goshen is now 6-6-1 overall on the season and 2-3-1 in NLC play.
“We’re feeling better,” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “This is a key for how far we want to go in the tournament: not giving away goals, especially when we’re not scoring much. I think, as a coach, we didn’t talk about that early in the season. We were relying on the kids’ ability, but we just couldn’t score. … I’m hoping, fingers crossed, that this can continue. We still have a lot of work to do.”
Goshen was the more aggressive of the two teams, while Warsaw decided to win the game with strong defense and a counterattack. The strategy worked early, as neither team had many opportunities in the first 20-plus minutes of the match.
“We realized they had five defensemen back there and they were waiting for us to make a mistake so they could counter,” Mounsithiraj said. “We knew to just be patient. All of them just want to score goals, which I’m fine with. But if they all press, things open up and that’s when we’ve been in trouble in the past. In order for us to win, we cannot give away goals and we cannot be spread out.”
Things changed with 17:37 left in the first half, though, as RedHawk junior Bryan Landin fed a pass to sophomore Josh Cruz, who rifled a shot into the top-right corner of the net for a goal. This would be the lone tally of the contest.
“We’ve been waiting for his first goal all season, and it was a nice hit,” Mounsithiraj said. “It was a through-ball and I don’t think it was meant for Bryan, the guy who assisted the ball. But he just hustled to the ball. … The ball got through, and instead of shooting it, Bryan played it back and got Josh in the right place at the right time.”
Goshen’s defense was stout once again, making it easy on senior goalkeeper Rodrigo Lazo. Warsaw’s best chance to score came on a corner kick late in the first half, but Lazo was able to make a save as time ran down in the half.
As stated before, Thursday was the fourth-straight shutout by the Goshen defense. They beat Bethany Christian 3-0 on Sept. 15, played NorthWood to a scoreless draw on Sept. 17 and defeated Wawasee, 5-0, on Tuesday.
“The biggest thing for us is we’re playing team defense,” Mounsithiraj said. “We’re not giving away easy goals and we’re not giving away easy situations. They’re very disciplined and I’m very proud of them: they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do. We don’t normally try to sit back and play defense, but we’re not scoring a lot of goals, so we have to not give up goals.
“We’re hoping to keep on moving forward here. The goals will come, I think.”
The RedHawks play a doubleheader Saturday, as they play conference foe Mishawaka on the road at 9 a.m. They will then hop on the bus and head to Ligonier to take on West Noble. That game will start at 6 p.m. It will be the third time this season that Goshen plays two games in one day and the third time in the last four Saturdays.
