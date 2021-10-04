GOSHEN — The Class 3A, Sectional 4 boys soccer tournament in recent years has been one filled with good teams, competitive matches and drama throughout.
That was all on display when the 2021 edition of the tournament kicked off Monday.
In the evening’s first game at Goshen High School, No. 6 Penn scored two goals in the final six minutes of the match to get past No. 17 Northridge, 3-1. In the nightcap, an overtime thriller saw the host RedHawks score twice in the final two minutes of the second extra session to beat their Northern Lakes Conference rivals, Concord, 4-2 (OT).
This sets the stage for Wednesday’s semifinal games back at Goshen. The first semifinal will be Penn (14-2-2) taking on Goshen (7-9-1) at 5:30 p.m., with a battle between No. 8 Elkhart (13-1-1) and No. 16 Warsaw (12-4-1) to follow.
GOSHEN 4, CONCORD 2 (OT)
Happy birthday to you, Arturo Hernandez.
The Goshen senior celebrated his 18th birthday about as successfully as one could, scoring two goals — including the game-winner — in the RedHawks overtime victory over Concord. His tally with 1:52 left in the second OT proved to be the difference maker.
“This is the perfect gift I wanted,” Hernandez said. “I’ll remember this when I’m older.”
It looked like Hernandez had scored the game winner in regulation, as his goal with 18:03 left on the clock put Goshen ahead 2-1.
Concord had some late-match dramatics in them, though, tying the contest with 3:16 remaining on a goal from senior Gadiel Montiel. Neither team scored after that, sending the game to overtime.
After a scoreless first overtime session, the RedHawks turned up the pressure in the second, seven-minute extra session. They nearly scored a goal with three minutes remaining before Hernandez’s strike won the game. For good measure, junior Josh Cruz added a goal 36 seconds later to give the game its 4-2 result.
“I told the guys, ‘Hey guys, their defense is tired. If you want to win this, you have to go at them,’” said Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj was his message before overtime began. “And I think that just energized them a little bit. I think they realized that, yeah, (Concord) was tired.”
The Minutemen (7-7-3) took the lead at halftime after a goal in the 18th minute from junior Derek Gomez. He took a pass from senior Andres Dixon and found the back of the net to put Concord up 1-0 early.
“We’re a possession-styled team: let’s just work the ball side-to-side, left-to-right, play it in the middle, play it back and just get them chasing the ball,” Concord coach Shawn McCuen said. “And then when we can capitalize, we capitalize. We did a fabulous job; a fabulous job. Probably one of the best halves (the first half Monday) I’ve seen us play this year.”
Goshen came out more aggressive in the second half, and it paid off when junior Kovan Drenth scored the equalizer in the 53rd minute on an unassisted goal, tying the game at one at the time and setting the stage for the dramatics of the last 34 minutes of regulation and overtime.
Although it’s a disappointing result, McCuen reiterated how much pride he took in coaching this team after the game.
“I’m proud of our boys ... I bleed green and white, and that’s the only team I’ll ever coach," McCuen said. "And I’m proud of our boys and their work ethic and their year this year. We move on, and unfortunately, we lose five great seniors. They’ll be hard to replace, but I’m proud of them.”
The RedHawks now prepare for a Penn team they just played last Tuesday, dropping a 4-3 contest to the Kingsmen in Mishawaka.
“I think it helps that we played them last week; help us familiarize ourselves with them a little bit,” said Mounsithiraj of Penn. “... I hope that the home field advantage will be a little more motivation for our guys.”
PENN 3, NORTHRIDGE 1
The script was almost too similar.
In last year’s sectional opener, Penn and Northridge faced off in a matchup of two ranked teams. The contest was a 1-1 game late, and it seemed destined for overtime.
Fast forward to Monday, and the same scene was playing out with six minutes remaining. In the 2020 game, Northridge capitalized on a late-game penalty call to score a PK and win, 2-1, over the Kingsmen on Penn’s home field.
The script was flipped in 2021.
Penn scored not only one, but two goals in the final 5:44 of the contest to continue their season and send Northridge home early.
“I think this time, we just took better advantage of (our opportunities),” Penn coach Kyle Zaber said. “… I think it was just playing through it. We didn’t have to worry about only having 47 seconds on our side (referencing last year’s game).”
The game-winning goal for the Kingsmen came off a fantastic play. After Northridge had a free kick opportunity blocked down, Penn started its counterattack the other way. The play came to a culmination when sophomore Mateus DeJesus connected a beautiful pass to junior Braden Murphy, who buried a shot in the back of the net to send the strong Kingsmen contingency in attendance into a frenzy.
About two minutes later, senior Tiago DeJesus added his second goal of the game to seal the deal for Penn.
It was a tough loss for Lawrence Baltazar’s team, but he knows his players gave max effort Monday night.
“The kids stepped up and they had a lot of big games, and we return almost all of them (next year),” Baltazar said. “We’re excited for these guys kind of cutting their teeth and paying their dues in varsity — I think eight of the 11 starters weren’t varsity players last year. We had to replace everything … I’m proud of them. It stinks we lost, but I can go back to the bus knowing that we left it all on the field, and it really, really does make me feel better.”
Northridge’s season comes to an end with a 10-7-1 record.
