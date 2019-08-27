GOSHEN — Westview gave Goshen all they could handle in the first half, but a dominant second half led the RedHawks to an 8-1 victory over the Warriors Tuesday in Goshen.
Goshen used its speed Tuesday to dictate the pace of the game. The RedHawks looked to exploit Westview’s defense, which played closer to midfield than the goalie box. Initially, the Goshen players were running too fast, as they were called for multiple offsides penalties early in the contest. This would continue the rest of the half as well.
“Their defense was playing too high, so there was a lot of space behind them,” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “We’re trying to exploit that, but I thought some of the offsides were close.”
Despite numerous offsides, Goshen was able to tally two goals in the first half. The first came from senior Nehemias Gallegos, who received a beautiful pass from senior Cruz Garcia for a tap-in goal, making it 1-0 RedHawks.
With a little over six minutes left in the half, Goshen doubled its lead when Max Flores drilled a shot into the back of the net from about 20 yards out. This gave the RedHawks a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Even though they trailed at halftime, Westview coach Jamie Martin liked how his team performed. The Warriors had a chance to tie the game midway through the half, but sophomore Gramm Egli’s shot went off the right post and out of bounds.
“If that hits the post a smidge to the left, it’s 1-1,” Martin said. “It didn’t. I’m not going to say it keeps me up (at night), but it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating because I’ve been involved in enough games where that changes things.
“We had some opportunities to score in the first half. We didn’t finish.”
The second half is where things started to take off for Goshen. Consecutive goals from Garcia, senior Alex Munn, Garcia, senior Kevin Cruz and junior Josh Schrock in a 25-minute span elevated the RedHawk lead to 7-0.
“I don’t think we did anything different from the first half to the second half,” Mounsithiraj said. “We started better in the second half, that’s why we were able to get through their defense. I told (the players) to ‘watch your line, slow down a little bit, there’s plenty of space.’”
Mounsithiraj had particularly high praise for Garcia, who finished the game with the two goals.
“Cruz Garcia, I think he waited just a split second longer to make his runs. That’s why he was so open,” Mounsithiraj said. “He was able to get out and score for us there.
“I hope, for me, that our guys learned how to make adjustments in a game, process information in a game, process what’s out there … and I thought Cruz Garcia did that in the second half.”
Westview’s lone tally came with 56 seconds left in the game when senior Jack McCoy’s shot went over the Goshen goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.
The Warriors are 2-1 on the season. They’ve scored 12 goals in their first three games, something they struggled to do all year last season.
“I’m excited for the boys,” Martin said. “We’re young. We graduated 12 seniors from the team last year. My starting lineup has five seniors and a bunch of underclassmen. The season is already started off better than I anticipated. We beat Wawasee in the first game of the year, and we hadn’t beat them in four, five years. Things are getting better. I like what’s happening.”
Goshen’s final goal came from junior Ricardo Garcia with 12 seconds left in the game.
The RedHawks are also 2-1. Getting these early-season wins are huge for Goshen as they ready for a tough Northern Lakes Conference schedule.
“For our guys, it’s very important to build their confidence. For me and my coaching staff, it’s more for our guys to adjust and improve on the little things,” Mounsithiraj said. “Because when we do go against an NLC opponent, it’s not going to be this easy. It’s all about solving problems on the field, and I hope the guys have learned that.”
