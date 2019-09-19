NAPPANEE — Sometimes, all it takes is a lucky bounce for a team to be victorious in a soccer match. That happened Thursday, as NorthWood junior Andre De Freitas' free kick bounced through the defense and into the back of the net, giving the No. 14 (2A) Panthers a 1-0 victory over No. 16 (3A) Goshen in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup.
De Freitas' goal came with 23:38 to go in the game.
"I think their keeper thought one of our guys was going to head it, and he kind of ducked out of the way," NorthWood coach Brad Duerksen said of the game's lone goal. "I have to go back and look at the tape because that's what it looked like to me. I just think he was crowded, the keeper was."
"I don't think it was a shot; it wasn't coming in hard (to the net)," Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj added about the De Freitas goal. "It just went through everybody. I don't think it was a shot. And, that was my fault. I don't think we needed three guys in a wall. That's my fault not preparing those guys for that situation."
It was a game dominated by defense, specifically NorthWood's. Goshen had multiple opportunities to score throughout the game, but the Panther defense wouldn't allow the ball to cross the goal line.
Duerksen credits the film they watched following Tuesday's loss to Warsaw for their strong defensive performance.
"My assistant coach, Kyle Dijkstra, noticed a big gap between our midfield and our defense," Duerksen said. "So, that's what we worked on after watching the video. We worked on it (Wednesday) all day, and (Thursday) is the most organized, defensively, from the goalkeeper to the forward, that we have been in 23 years of soccer at NorthWood. Without a doubt.
"The most important thing was keeping that 'zero' on the guest side (of the scoreboard). If we score, we score. If we don't, hey, I just want to keep that 'zero' on the guest side."
Mounsithiraj even made sure to give NorthWood credit for their organized defensive play.
"Brad did a great job coaching them. They were very disciplined," Mounsithiraj said. "They have enough skill players to keep us on our toes, but defensively, they were tough. We had chances, but not clear chances. But hey, if you can't score, you can't win. Our boys played hard."
Goshen (6-5, 3-2 NLC) has had an up-and-down season so far. They knocked off No. 3 (1A) Bethany Christian Tuesday before losing Thursday to the Panthers. With just a few weeks to go before sectionals, Mounsithiraj knows his team just has to keep on working hard.
"Continue to work, continue to improve on the things we need to improve and the season will take care of itself," Mounsithiraj said. "Hopefully by the time sectional comes along, we're peaking a little better than we are now. What else can you do other than go back and keep working? We still have a lot of soccer games to play."
NorthWood (10-2, 3-2 NLC) is having one of its best seasons in recent history. It's now snapped multi-year losing streaks against both Concord and Goshen.
"It's soccer IQ from our players, and we have a lot of guys that are soccer players, not just athletes," Duerksen said. "They're a good group. They work well together. Our leadership has been great all season from our three captains (seniors Trent Edwards, Skyler Duerksen and junior Sebastian Guillen). It's just the commorardy, the willingness to work for each other."
A change in attitude has also keyed the Panthers to a strong season so far, according to Duerksen.
"We're looking forward to the challenge, and that's what I love about these boys," Duerksen said. "They love the challenge. They don't back down. We've been scared in the past; these boys aren't scared."
