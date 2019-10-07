MIDDLEBURY — Intense play — particularly through the midfield — helped Concord top No. 7-ranked Warsaw 3-1 Monday in the first match of the IHSAA Class 3A Northridge Sectional boys soccer tournament.
The Minutemen avenged a 6-0 loss to the Tigers during the 2019 Northern Lakes Conference regular season. That was Sept. 4 at Concord.
Minutemen coach Shawn McCuen said he was very upset with the way his players performed in the first meeting and benched his starters the majority of the second half.
“I brought that up today as well,” said McCuen.“After the (first) Warsaw game, we moved to four in the back and played a 4-5-1. That solidified some things.
“We looked to push the ball into the middle where we had our three center midfielders (roles shared by seniors Ariel De La Paz and Caleb Repaich, junior Eusesbio Espinoza and freshman Derek Gomez). All four of them did a great job.
“What we didn’t do that did in the first game was allow them time and space. We mandated pressure on the ball and make them make foreseeable errors. We capitalized on that.”
McCuen emphasized the squeeze by his defenders.
“When we out pressure on the people and not allow them to pick their head up and see the game, it favors us because their head is down and they can’t see who they’re passing to. We did a very good job of that and once we won the ball — whether it was the first ball or the second ball — we did a very good job of connecting on the pass, getting out of trouble and going.”
NEXT UP
Concord (10-4-2) trailed Warsaw (14-4) 1-0 before scoring twice in the first half and once after intermission to advance to the semifinals against Northridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Todd Woodworth Field.
Matches Tuesday, pit Penn against Elkhart Central at 5 p.m., followed by Elkhart Memorial against Goshen around 7.
Warsaw senior Jose Lara converted a right-side corner kick from junior Ethan Grill in the 10th minute into Monday’s first goal.
The Minutemen came back with unassisted tallies by Repaich in the 20th minute and Espinoza in the 24th.
An unassisted goal by sophomore Andres Dixon in the 52nd minute capped the scoring.
“When my boys want to play, nothing surprises me,” said McCuen. “I love my kids more than anything.
“The kids believed in themselves and great things happen when you believe. They’re working for the (sectional championship) patch and playing for one another as opposed to individually or lazy.”
Warsaw was without the services of all-state center back Tedros Berelsman after the senior received a red card in the Tigers’ previous match Thursday at Northridge.
“He’s a heck of a player,” said McCuen of Berelsman. “He possesses speed. He knows how to cover.
“It was a big loss for them.”
PASSIVE TIGERS
Warsaw coach Frank Courtois lamented that Monday’s defeat reminded him of the loss to Fort Wayne Wayne in the opener of the 2018 Homestead Sectional.
“This happened two years in a row,” said Courtois. “They did not show up.
“We’ve been on them to pick up the speed from the start.”
What was the difference in Concord’s play Monday as opposed to the September match?
“Maybe, they were a little more aggressive,” said Courtois. “We became a little passive and that’s the difference.”
CONCORD 3, WARSAW 1
Goals
W — Jose Lara (Ethan Grill assist) 10th minute.
C — Caleb Repaich (unassisted) 20th.
C — Eusebio Espinoza (unassisted) 24th.
C — Andres Dixon (unassisted) 52nd.
Shots on goal: Concord 10, Warsaw 6.
Goalie saves: Concord — Jose Martinez Hernandez 4; Warsaw — Harrison Mevis 6, Aden Wade (defender) 1.
Corners: Corner 4, Warsaw 2.
Records: Concord 10-4-2, Warsaw 14-4.
