DUNLAP — With just under eight minutes to play in Monday’s game between Elkhart and Concord, it looked as if the Lions were on the verge of securing their 10th win of the season.
With 7:40 left, already up 1-0 on the Minutemen, Elkhart junior Eberardo Cabrera found the back of the net past Concord sophomore Rafael Sabas from close range to hand his club a 2-0 advantage.
On life support, Concord head coach Shawn McCuen’s team responded in a huge way, scoring just two minutes later after junior Aaron Makin put a ball past Elkhart senior Giovanny Ruvalcaba with 6:05 remaining.
Less than three minutes after that, senior Gavin Miller managed to redeem himself from a missed penalty kick earlier in the second half, scoring with a little over three minutes left to knot the game at two a piece on Senior Night.
The contest would end 2-2, handing the Minutemen their sixth tie of the season.
“I was proud of their grit, their fight and their determination not to put their heads down,” McCuen said. “I felt that there was a goal coming eventually after we missed the PK. I felt there was a couple other good opportunities (in the second half), but their goalkeeper made a lot of great saves.
“It was a hard-fought game, and that’s what it is. You play to the final whistle, and it paid off (Monday) night with another tie. It’s our sixth tie of the year, but it’s not a loss.”
In the first half, the Lions (9-3-2) seemed to control the ball and the pace of play over the Minutemen (6-2-6).
Elkhart played very aggressive during the first 40 minutes of Monday’s contest, and it reaped the benefits early.
Only eight minutes into the game, the Lions got on the scoreboard behind an impressive goal by junior Gian Michael Romero Iraheta.
Romero Iraheta took possession about 25 yards out from the goal, sent the ball into the air past Concord senior Jacob Peterson and into the back right corner of the net over Concord senior Emmanuel Coreas to put Elkhart up by a goal with 32:24 remaining in the first half.
Following the early goal, the Lions kept the pressure on the Minutemen defense throughout the rest of the first half.
Luckily for Concord, Sabas — who replaced Careos after the early goal — made multiple big-time saves to keep his team from falling into an even deeper hole.
And while it could’ve been much worse, Concord found itself down just 1-0 to Elkhart at halftime.
“We talked at halftime about how in soccer, each of us is an individual link,” McCuen said. “If you put all of those links together and rely on one another, we become a chain. A chain is much stronger than an individual link. … We were able to create better opportunities (in the second half) and got the result, but we have to realize no one person wins the game. It’s the combination of all 11 people on the field.”
McCuen’s message appeared to resonate with his group, as Concord’s scoring chances increased mightily in the final 40 minutes of the contest.
The Minutemen spent much more time in Elkhart’s defensive zone following halftime, putting multiple shots on the goal in the half.
The closest one came with 27 minutes left in the half when Concord senior Derek Gomes was tripped in the box by Ruvalcaba. That foul setup a penalty-kick opportunity for Miller. Unfortunately, his attempt ricocheted off the top of the crossbar and over the net to keep the score locked at 1-0 for the time being.
The Minutemen would continue to put the pressure on Ruvalcaba with multiple shots on goal before both Martin and Miller put a couple goals in the back of the net with under six minutes left.
“Gavin’s been a four-year starter that’s grown each and every year for us,” said McCuen of Miller. “He’s a competitor and a fighter, and I knew he wouldn’t put his head down about the PK. That was his first PK of the year. I’m the one who called it, and I have no second guesses about it. It was a great shot, he unfortunately just tried to hit too perfectly, and it hit the framework. But he got a nice goal at the end there, and that’s just the way Gavin is. He’s a fighter.”
Concord will play NLC-foe Mishawaka this Wednesday before beginning sectional play against East Noble next Tuesday, Oct. 4. Elkhart also wraps up its regular season schedule Wednesday on the road at South Bend Adams before preparing for its sectional semifinal matchup next Wednesday, Oct. 5 against either Plymouth and Northridge.