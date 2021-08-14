MIDDLEBURY — A season ago, Northridge knocked off Chesterton 3-1 on its way to a 15-2-1 record in 2020.
That Trojans squad went on to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship, and a large amount of that team is back in 2021.
The same can’t be said for the Raiders, who lost nine of their 11 starters from 2020.
The inexperience of Northridge did it no favors during Saturday’s home opener, as Chesterton would score three goals in the second half to blank the Raiders 3-0.
“These guys are really inexperienced, and you’re opening up against the defending state champs with 17 seniors,” Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar said. “On top of that, we beat them last year, so even though they won the state championship, we beat them. So, believe me, I know their coach pretty well, and they remembered that. So they weren’t going to be taking it easy on us.”
From the beginning of the match, Chesterton set up shop on Northridge’s side of the field. Led by players like Will Osafo, Gage Kruper and Ryan O’Dell, the Trojans put immense pressure on Northridge’s defense to keep them out of the goal.
For most of the first half, the Raiders were up to the challenge. Led by some masterful defense from Jordan Weaver and goalkeeper Diego Campos, multiple shots on goal stayed out of the net much to the frustration of Trojan players and their coaches.
“He had some good moments,” said Baltazar of Campos. “I felt like our centerback Jordan (Weaver) did really well on the back end. He saved us quite a few times. … I was encouraged with how they did considering who we were playing.”
At halftime with the score still knotted at zero, Chesterton head coach Lucas Sabedra’s frustration could be heard coming from the team’s huddle. His team must have taken in every word because, in the second half, the Trojans kept the pressure on.
Chesterton scored three goals throughout the second half, with the first coming from O’Dell at the 25:07 mark. A perfectly placed shot past the outstretched arms of Campos found its way into the back of the net to break the scoreless tie.
At the 16:55 mark, a free-kick attempt from Chesterton’s Tommy Oros flew over Diegos’ head and into the top-half of the net from well outside the goalie’s box.
The third goal came from Jacob Perkins with less than two minutes to play, but by then the game was over with how well Chesterton was playing defensively. The Raiders rarely had possession on Chesterton’s side of the field, and that left the scoring chances few and far between for coach Baltazar’s team.
“Two of their goals came on set pieces,” Baltazar said. “We fouled, it was outside the box, but we fouled them. And that’s giving them a chance to kick it in our box. Some of that is just not keeping contain. They get around you and you foul them. We just can’t do that. We have to be more disciplined and stay in front of them. Good teams will make you pay if you give them free kicks.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the young Raiders. Up next is Penn on Tuesday, and then they’ll face off with Elkhart Thursday in a sectional rematch from a year ago.
“We’re not used to losing,” Baltazar said. “Last year, we scored a goal in every single game, and we’ve scored a goal in every single game the last three years, except for one. Of course, this is the first game this year, so it’s the growing pains of a new team, and it just takes a little while. These kids are going to have to put on their hard hat, punch the clock and go to work. That’s the only way to do it.”
